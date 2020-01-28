New Zealand vs India Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 29th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Although the series between New Zealand and India was billed as a battle of equals, the tourists have raced away to a 2-0 lead heading with the Kiwis looking clueless in Auckland. They will hope for a change in fortunes with the action shifting to Hamilton for the third T20I on Wednesday. While the home side will ponder a few changes as they aim to stay alive in the series, the Indians, however, showed no signs of jet lag with two stunning performances. With KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer firing on all cylinders, the much-fancied Indians will look to wrap the series with another good performance although New Zealand will have other ideas.

Nevertheless, another cracking game of fast-paced T20 cricket is store at the Seddon Park with the series on the line for the home side. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NZ vs IND.

NZ vs IND Teams:

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Blair Tickner

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, and Shardul Thakur

Playing 11 Updates:

New Zealand:

The home team will look to make a few changes with Daryl Mitchell and Scott Kuggleijn expected to make the cut for this game. They should come in for Colin de Grandhomme and Blair Tickner who haven't done much of note in this series. Although their batting department has a lot of experience and firepower, they couldn't stitch a good partnership in the previous game. The onus will be upon captain, Kane Williamson to hold fort in the middle overs while the likes of Colin Munro and Ross Taylor play their natural game around him. Their bowlers have also find it tough against the Indians and will have to come up with an adequate response with the ball if they were to get a positive result from this game.

Possible XI: Munro, Guptill, Williamson (C), Seifert(WK), Taylor, Mitchell/Grandhomme, Santner, Southee, Kuggleijn, Sodhi and Bennett.

India:

While there isn't any reason to change personnel for the Indians, they could try a bring in a player or two for this game. The batting unit looks more or less settled with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer doing well in the previous games. They could try Rishabh Pant for Manish Pandey although it looks highly unlikely. However, Thakur's expensive outing in the second T20 could see Washington Sundar or Navdeep Saini come into the side with Chahal expected to get the nod over Kuldeep yet again. With Bumrah also finding his rhythm, the India will enter this game as the clear favourites against New Zealand.

Possible XI: Rahul(WK), Rohit, Virat (C), Iyer, Pandey, Dube, Jadeja, Saini/Sundar, Shami, Bumrah and Chahal.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20-I

29th January 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report:

The last time India and New Zealand played each other in a T20I here was in early 2019 with over 400 runs being scored. A similar kind of surface is expected with another runfest on the cards on Wednesday. With a few clouds expected to make an appearance, the pacers should get some extra help early on. Chasing would be the ideal option upon winning the toss for either side.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul has been the standout batsmen for the Indians off late with the opener scoring two back to back fifties in Auckland. He is the first choice for the wicket-keeper slot although Tim Seifert's quick-fire knock in the previous game also holds him in good stead. He could be a viable alternative to Lokesh Rahul with the possibility of him getting a promotion in the batting unit for this game.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma has surprisingly underwhelmed so far with two lackluster outings with the bat. Rohit will be looking to make amends on Wednesday as he is picked in the fantasy side along with Colin Munro and Virat Kohli. While Ross Taylor's tally of 72 runs in the two games in Auckland also warranties a place in the side, Kane Williamson could also be backed to score some runs in Hamilton. If an extra batsmen is required, Martin Guptill or Shreyas Iyer would certainly fit the bill.

Allrounders: Emerging allrounder, Shivam Dube has done well so far with two wickets to his name. With the southpaw donning the finisher's shoes, he could come up with a handy knock on Wednesday. While Dube is a good option, Mitchell Santner should also find a spot in the fantasy team owing to his bowling form. With the Kiwi allrounder capable of scoring quick runs as well, he should suffice as the second allrounder ahead of Ravindra Jadeja.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah has been nothing short of stunning in this series with his economy rate of 6.5 standing out. Although he would love to pick more wickets, Bumrah is a must have in the fantasy side along with Ish Sodhi. While one of Yuzvendra Chahal or Mohammed Shami should also be picked, Hamish Bennett's knack of picking wickets with the new ball should serve the fantasy team well. If picked in the side, Scott Kuggleijn is a viable alternative as well owing to his added batting ability.

Captain: With a good batting track in store, top order batsmen will be key on this surface. Rohit Sharma would be eyeing a return to form with a good knock as he is one of the frontrunners for captaincy along with Colin Munro. Virat Kohli, who did show glimpses of what he is capable of in the first T20I, is also a viable multiplier option given his remarkable consistency in this format.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Lokesh Rahul, Ross Taylor, Colin Munro, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hamish Bennett.

Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ish Sodhi and Scott Kuggleijn.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro