New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 1st ODI Match - April 4th, 2021

The first ODI between Australia Women and New Zealand Women will take place at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

After a pulsating T20I series, the action moves over to the ODI scene as hosts New Zealand Wo search for their first series win of the summer. They came close to clinching the series in the T20Is, but they wouldn't be too unhappy with how things went. Despite being without Sophie Devine in the second game, the White Ferns came up with a stunning performance to level the series, which ultimately was the final result as well.

However, the Australians are a different proposition in the ODI format. Blessed with a well-balanced side led by Meg Lanning, the Aussies will be keen to land the first blow in the series. With a fearsome bowling unit comprising of Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen, Australia Women will head into this game as the clear favorites. However, if the T20I series is any indication of things to come, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu

Australia Women

Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa and Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (WK), Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr and Frankie Mackay

Australia Women

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Megan Schutt and Georgia Wareham/Tayla Vlaeminck

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI

Date & Time: 4th April 2021, at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Bay Oval, with some help available for the pacers as well. The likes of Megan Schutt and Jess Kerr should get the ball to move around a bit in the initial exchanges, after which the spinners will ideally come into play. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle, with wickets in hand being crucial. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with anything above 250 being a competitive total at the venue.

