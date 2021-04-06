New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd ODI Match - April 7th, 2021

The second ODI between Australia Women and New Zealand Women takes place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

The Australians brushed aside the Kiwi challenge in the first encounter as they set a new record for the most consecutive wins in ODI history. But Australia Women aren't done just yet as they seek a series-clinching win on Wednesday. With the likes of Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt firing on all cylinders, the Aussies are the clear favorites.

Although Sophie Devine's absence has dented their chances drastically, New Zealand Women will fancy their chances of causing an upset. They have an inexperienced yet talented team led by Amy Satterthwaite, who will be key to their fortunes in the batting department. All eyes will be on the Kerr sisters, with Amelia and Jess impressing in the T20I series. Although they head into this game as the underdogs, New Zealand Women should prove to be a handful for Australia Women in what should be an enthralling contest between the two in Mount Maunganui.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu

Australia Women

Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa and Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Women

Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite (C), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (WK), Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr and Rosemary Mair

Australia Women

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Megan Schutt and Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI

Date & Time: 7th April 2021, at 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bay Oval is a good one to bat on, with Australia Women chasing down 213 well inside 40 overs. The bowlers will need to be spot on with their lines and lengths, with a change of pace being key. The spinners should also get the ball to turn, making for an even contest between bat and ball in the middle overs. Both sides will want to chase upon winning the toss, with the ball likely to skid on under the lights. 260-270 should be a competitive total at the venue.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Healy, L Down, A Gardner, M Lanning, A Satterthwaite, A Kerr, J Jonassen, M Schutt, H Rowe, J Kerr and L Tahuhu

Captain: A Healy. Vice-captain: A Kerr

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Healy, B Halliday, A Gardner, M Lanning, A Satterthwaite, A Kerr, J Jonassen, M Schutt, H Rowe, J Kerr and R Mair

Captain: M Lanning. Vice-captain: A Kerr