New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 3rd ODI Match - April 10th, 2021

The third and final ODI between New Zealand Women and Australia Women takes place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Australia Women have been rampant, wrapping up the series after winning the second game. While the likes of Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning have done well with the bat, the visitors' bowling attack has also shone to derail New Zealand Women. Australia will be eyeing a clean sweep, but it won't be easy.

The White Ferns have shown glimpses of their capabilities in the series. Despite missing the services of Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine, New Zealand Women have impressed one and all. However, they will need the likes of Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr to come up with the goods and lead from the front if they are to salvage some pride. With both teams eyeing a win for varied reasons, we should be in for an entertaining game of cricket at the Bay Oval.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu

Australia Women

Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa and Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Women

Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite (C), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (WK), Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr and Rosemary Mair

Australia Women

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Megan Schutt and Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI

Date & Time: 10th April 2021, at 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

With the pitch being a touch on the slower side, the likes of Leigh Kasperek and Nicola Carey ran riot in previous games. The ball should swing early on, keeping the pacers interested. The middle overs will be crucial to either side's fortunes as the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being par at the venue.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Healy, M Lanning, A Satterthwaite, A Gardner, B Halliday, J Jonassen, A Kerr, N Carey, M Schutt, L Kasperek and J Kerr

Captain: A Healy. Vice-captain: M Schutt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Healy, M Lanning, A Satterthwaite, A Gardner, B Halliday, J Jonassen, A Kerr, N Carey, M Schutt, L Kasperek and J Kerr

Captain: M Lanning. Vice-captain: A Kerr