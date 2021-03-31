New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 3rd T20I Match - April 1st, 2021

The third and final T20I between Australia Women and New Zealand Women is set to take place at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday.

Although the Aussie Women started the series in fine fashion, New Zealand Women came back strongly in the second T20I to level the series. Despite Sophie Devine missing for the White Ferns, the likes of Frances Mackay and Maddy Green were up to the task in what was a sensational victory. However, they will need to come up with another stellar performance against a wounded Aussie unit, who will be eyeing a series win.

With a power-packed batting unit in place, Meg Lanning and co. are the clear favorites heading into the series decider. But with momentum on their side, one cannot write off New Zealand Women at any cost. All in all, an entertaining game of T20I cricket beckons, with both teams eyeing a series win at Eden Park on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton and Hannah Rowe.

Australia Women

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (WK), Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa and Tayla Vlaeminck.

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine/Thamsyn Newton, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (WK).

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I

Date & Time: 1st April 2021, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

Unlike the pitch at McLean Park, a better batting track is expected at Eden Park. While the pacers should get the ball to move around, there will be some help available off the surface for the spinners. Powerplay overs will be crucial, with the ball skidding on nicely to the bat. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions. Although 140-150 should be par at the venue, both teams have the firepower to cross the 160-run mark.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Healy, B Mooney, M Lanning, A Satterthwaite, M Green, F Mackay, A Kerr, J Jonassen, J Kerr, M Schutt and G Wareham

Captain: A Healy. Vice-captain: A Kerr

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Healy, B Mooney, M Lanning, A Satterthwaite, M Green, F Mackay, A Kerr, J Jonassen, J Kerr, M Schutt and G Wareham

Captain: A Kerr. Vice-captain: B Mooney