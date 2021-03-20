Deep Dasgupta picks his PlayerzPot 11 for IND vs ENG 5th T20I

Deep Dasgupta made his fantasy team picks for the fifth India vs England T20I on Saturday. The cricketer turned commentator revealed his top picks, explaining the thought process behind his fantasy team.

Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were the top picks chosen by the PlayerzPot app ahead of the final game. Discussing his key Indian players for the fifth T20I, Deep Dasgupta went with Hardik Pandya as his top pick.

“In-form players for India are Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. Although Virat Kohli didn’t score runs in the last game, he still looks in good touch. I think I would go with Hardik since he is bowling four overs now. Although he has not performed with the bat, he will still be my top pick,” said Deep Dagupta.

Deep Dasgupta’s Fantasy playing 11

Deep Dasgupta decided to go with two wicketkeepers for the series decider in Ahmedabad. Rishabh Pant and Jos Buttler made the cut, with the Englishman Dasgupta’s captaincy pick as well.

Coming to the batsmen, Deep Dasgupta selected three players in his fantasy team. Virat Kohli’s outstanding chasing record, where he averages 108 while batting second, prompted Deep Dasgupta to select the Indian skipper.

Suryakumar Yadav and Jason Roy were the other two players picked by Deep Dasgupta. Explaining his decision not to pick Rohit Sharma, Deep Dasgupta admitted the Hitman’s struggles during the powerplay were the reason behind his non-selection.

Ben Stokes is part of Dasgupta’s side owing to his performance in the fourth game, while Hardik Pandya fills up the other all-rounder slot.

Shardul Thakur has been chosen ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar because the latter offers something with the bat as well. England bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer are selected from the England camp, while Rahul Chahar makes the side because Deep Dasgupta prefers to have a wrist-spinner in his fantasy side.

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler (c)

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

