IND vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I match – January 11, 2023  

India and Afghanistan are scheduled to face each other in the first game of the three-match T20I series on Thursday, January 11. The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host this contest.

India and Afghanistan have faced each other in five T20Is. While India won four matches, one game in the Asian Games ended in no result. Rashid Khan and Virat Kohli will not feature in the upcoming game due to injury concerns and personal reasons, respectively.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the IND vs AFG game:

#3 Rohit Sharma (IND) – 9 credits

India v New Zealand: Semi Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Rohit Sharma is hard to ignore while picking fantasy teams. But in the absence of Kohli, one should have no second thoughts about picking him in the IND vs AFG Dream team for the upcoming game. Rohit is making his comeback to T20Is since last playing in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

However, given his class and ferocity with the bat, one cannot afford to undermine him.

#2 Arshdeep Singh (IND) – 8.5 credits

India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 5

If there is someone who knows the PCA Stadium the best, it must be Arshdeep Singh. Playing for Punjab at the domestic level and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Arshdeep should be aware of the conditions at the venue.

Since he is likely to take the new ball and bowl at the death, Arshdeep has a good chance of picking up wickets and should be picked in IND vs AFG Dream 11 teams.

#1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) – 8.5 credits

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been an impact player for Afghanistan as an opener over the last three years. The right-handed batter is known to take on the opposition bowl and help his team get off to flying starts.

Having played the Indian bowlers in the IPL and in the World Cup, Gurbaz should be aware of what to expect, which is why fantasy users should pick him for the IND vs AFG Dream 11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in IND vs AFG 1st T20I? Rohit Sharma Rahmanullah Gurbaz 0 votes