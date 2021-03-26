Deep Dasgupta picks his PlayerzPot 11 for IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

Deep Dasgupta made his fantasy team picks for the second India-England ODI on Friday. The cricketer-turned-commentator revealed his top picks, explaining the thought process behind his fantasy team.

KL Rahul, Jonny Bairstow, Krunal Pandya, and Prasidh Krishna were the players handpicked by the PlayerzPot app. While Deep Dasgupta agreed with most selections, he explained why he was not too keen on one pick.

“All these are great picks. Especially for Krunal Pandya, I would like to point out he is an all-rounder. He’ll bowl 5-6 overs, and the way he batted in the last game, there is a great chance he will get to bat again. I may not go with Prasidh Krishna, even though he is a great fantasy pick on a wicket that has some bounce on offer,” Dasgupta said.

Deep Dasgupta’s Fantasy playing XI

Jos Buttler dons the wicket-keeper’s role in Deep Dasgupta’s side, with the Englishman also being the vice-captain. KL Rahul slotted in as the second wicket-keeper.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are part of the team as well. Deep Dasgupta handed the captaincy reins to Kohli, predicting that the Indian skipper's elusive century would not be too far away. Jonny Bairstow walks into the side as well.

Ben Stokes has also been selected, with the all-rounder now batting at No.3 for England. Deep Dasgupta stressed the importance of having match-winners in one's team, thereby picking Krunal Pandya.

He explained that the pitch prompted him to go with three fast bowlers, with Adil Rashid being the only spinner in Deep Dasgupta’s playing XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, and Mark Wood are the pace trio in Dasgupta’s fantasy side.

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Jos Buttler (vc)

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma(c), Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

How to make your PlayerzPot team?

PlayerzPot is a fantasy sports app that allows you to build your own team and win rewards. You can select players based on your sports knowledge, and compete with other players as well. Winners win real cash daily and also stand a chance to win PlayerzPot goodies.

For the second India vs England ODI, here are the rules you need to keep in mind while selecting your eleven.

· The total value of the team cannot be more than 1000 gems

· Players have to be picked from four categories. They are Wicketkeeper (1-4), Batsmen (3-6), All-rounders (1-4) and Bowlers (3-6)

· A maximum of seven players can be selected from one team

· The captain fetches x2 of the scored points, while the vice-captain gets x1.5 of the scored points

· Players get runs for runs, boundaries, wickets, dot balls and maiden