Deep Dasgupta picks his PlayerzPot 11 for IND vs ENG 3rd ODI

Deep Dasgupta has made his PlayerzPot fantasy team picks for the third India vs England ODI on Sunday.

KL Rahul, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Prasidh Krishna were the players handpicked by Dasgupta in his XI. Deep Dasgupta chose Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes for the captain and vice-captain slots, respectively, ahead of the final game of the series.

Deep Dasgupta’s Fantasy Playing 11

Deep Dasgupta decided to go with two Indian wicket-\keepers for the series decider, picking both Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

He chose four batsmen in his playing eleven. Deep Dasgupta picked Rohit Sharma, expecting him to convert his starts into a big score; Virat Kohli is the captain of his side. Jonny Bairstow walks into Deep Dasgupta's fantasy playing XI, courtesy of his unbelievable form, while Dawid Malan is a new entrant.

Ben Stokes is the sole all-rounder in the side and is also the vice-captain in Deep Dasgupta’s XI. Hardik Pandya has been overlooked because the all-rounder hasn’t taken the ball in the ODIs.

Prasidh Krishna’s ability to pick wickets and be economical at the same time has helped him find a place in Deep Dasgupta' XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been picked for his ability to bowl well at the death, while Shardul Thakur and Adil Rashid round out the side.

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan.

All-rounder: Ben Stokes (vc).

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Adil Rashid, Prasidh Krishna.

How to make your PlayerzPot team?

PlayerzPot is a fantasy sports app that allows you to build your own team and win rewards. You can select the players in your team and compete with other PlayerzPot players as well. Winners win real cash daily and also stand a chance to win PlayerzPot goodies.

For the third India-England ODI, here are the rules you need to keep in mind while selecting your XI:

# The total value of the team cannot be more than 1000 gems.

# Players have to be picked from four categories: wicketkeeper (1-4), batsmen (3-6), all-rounders (1-4) and bowlers (3-6).

# A maximum of seven players can be selected from one team.

# The captain fetches x2 as many points as other players, while the vice-captain gets x1.5

# Players fetch points for every run, boundary, wicket, dot ball and maiden over.