IND vs SL 2022: [Watch] Shivam Mavi takes a brilliant catch to stun Charith Asalanka in 3rd T20I

Indian pacer Shivam Mavi took a brilliant catch to end Charith Asalanka's innings during the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, 7 January.

India defeated Sri Lanka by a comprehensive margin of 91 runs to clinch the T20I series 2-1. Dasun Shanaka and his men were bowled out for 137 in 16.4 overs, in response to India's colossal 228/5 in the first innings.

Four out of the top five Sri Lankan batters started their innings with some great shots but not one managed to extend their stay on the pitch. Charith Asalanka (19) and Dhananjaya de Silva (22) surged the scoring rate in a partnership of 33 runs in 20 balls.

While bowling the 10th over, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a widish delivery to Asalanka. The southpaw heaved it high and Mavi ran to his left from the sweeper cover to take a blinder.

The catch provided the hosts with a much-needed breakthrough as Sri Lanka's batting order faltered thereafter.

India bowl out Sri Lanka for 137 to win 3rd T20I

Chahal later dismissed De Silva, in his next over, to get level with Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the list of the leading T20I wicket-takers for India, at 90 scalps.

Although Shanaka clobbered a couple of sixes off Chahal's bowling in the 14th over, the Sri Lanka skipper wasn't able to replicate his Pune blitz in Rajkot.

Running out of reliable partners and staring at a high required run rate forced Shanaka to wilt under the pressure.

Arshdeep Singh got the last two wickets, including one from the Sri Lanka captain, to finish with 3 for 20 from just 2.4 overs. Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik, and Chahal claimed two wickets each.

Sri Lanka missed the opportunity to win their first series in India, in any format. Both teams will now shift their focus to the ODI series, beginning on 10 January in Guwahati, Assam.

