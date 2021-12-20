"Very very surprised if the Ashes finishes" - Kevin Pietersen after Covid-19 outbreak among press and broadcasters 

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has said he'd be "very, very surprised" if the Ashes is completed amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. Ashes series broadcasters and press individuals have reported several positive CPR tests for the coronavirus.

Pietersen has opined that the prestigious Ashes series could be in danger. In a watchful Tweet, the right-hander wrote:

"Covid in the press box. Covid in the broadcasting team. Covid already got the Aus captain. I’ll be v v surprised if the Ashes finishes! #Ashes"

English batter Dawid Malan came close to being deemed a 'covid close contact' after being interviewed by a reporter, who tested positive for Covid-19 hours later. Two confirmed cases among Ashes broadcasters have created more headaches for Cricket Australia and the networks.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins was also ruled out for the second Test in Adelaide as he was deemed a 'covid close contact' prior to the match. But on Saturday, it was confirmed that Cummins will not have to continue his COVID-related isolation in Sydney and will resume training for the third Test.

Notably, the Ashes campaign will move to Melbourne and Sydney next, with daily Covid case numbers in four figures in both cities.

Hosts on verge of clinching Adelaide Test to go 2-0 up in the Ashes series

Australia v England - 2nd Test: Day 4

Australia were in a strong position after the stumps of day 4 as they needed just six wickets to win the match on the final day at Adelaide Oval. The hosts dominated the third session and are well on their way to claiming a 2-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series.

England lost two more wickets on Day 5. They are currently batting on 152 for the loss of six wickets. Australia have roughly 60 overs left in the day and need four wickets to win at Adelaide. England will look to bat out the rest of the day with Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes out in the center at the moment.

