WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 11

The 11th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see West Indies (WI) take on Ireland (IRE) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday, October 121. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction.

After a tough start to their ICC T20 World Cup campaign, West Indies returned to winning ways, courtesy of fine bowling performances from Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder against Zimbabwe. The Windies would want their batters to step up as they eye a place in the Super 12. However, they face a stern test in the form of Ireland, who also come into the game on the back of a win. Although they will start as the underdogs, Ireland have a balanced side capable of taking the attack to the Windies. All in all, a cracking encounter beckons with a place in the Super 12 hanging in the balance.

WI vs IRE Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 11th fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between West Indies and Ireland will be played on October 21 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI vs IRE, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 11

Date and Time: 21st October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

WI vs IRE pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 11

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings total being 165. The pacers have enjoyed the conditions at the venue, accounting for 66 percent of the wickets so far. The powerplay phase will be crucial with as many as 15 wickets falling in the first six overs so far. Teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the chasing team winning only one out of four games in Hobart in the T20 World Cup.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 165

2nd-innings score: 140

WI vs IRE Form Guide

West Indies: LW

Ireland: LW

WI vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

West Indies injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies.

West Indies probable playing 11

Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy.

Ireland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland.

Ireland probable playing 11

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little.

WI vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (71 matches, 1414 runs, SR: 129.13)

Nicholas Pooran has not been able to get going in the middle overs, scoring just 12 runs in two matches. He is in the midst of some poor form, managing a mere 93 runs in his last 10 innings. However, Pooran is capable of turning his fortunes around in no time, given his explosive ability against both pace and spin. With a T20I strike rate of 129.13, Pooran could be backed to come good in the game and make a difference in your WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Paul Stirling (116 matches, 3019 runs, Average: 27.95)

Paul Stirling is another batter who has not been in the best of form. He has only scored eight runs in two T20 World Cup matches. However, Stirling is Ireland's best batter with over 3000 runs to his name. His ability to score big runs is key with 21 50-plus scores in his T20I career. With Stirling due for a big knock, he is a good addition to your WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Curtis Campher (2 matches, 99 runs, SR: 183.33)

Curtis Campher was the star of the show in Ireland's win over Scotland, scoring a 32-ball 72 and also chipping in with two wickets. He has a decent record in T20Is, striking at 126.83 in 23 matches. Given his form and the conditions on offer, Campher is a good choice for your WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alzarri Joseph (2 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 7.33)

Alzarri Joseph has been in sensational form of late for West Indies, picking up six wickets in two matches. He claimed four wickets against Zimbabwe, nailing his yorkers to perfection. With an average of 7.33 in the tournament with the ball, Joseph can be backed to pick up more wickets, making him a must-have in your WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

WI vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Jason Holder

Jason Holder has been impressive with the ball for West Indies, picking up five wickets at an average of 5.20. He has an economy rate of just 4.11 in two matches and has also chipped in with valuable runs. With Holder bound to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a viable captaincy choice for your WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling is one of the top run-scorers in this format with 3019 runs at an average of nearly 30. He has a knack for scoring quick runs at the top of the order with a strike rate of 134.48 to his name. With Stirling being a good player of both pace and spin, he is a good pick as captain or vice-captain in your WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rovman Powell 28(21) in the previous match Jason Holder 5 wickets in 2 matches Alzarri Joseph 6 wickets in 2 matches Joshua Little 4 wickets in 2 matches Curtis Campher 99 runs in 2 matches

WI vs IRE match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Joshua Little has been one of Ireland's best bowlers, picking up four wickets in two matches. He has done well with the new ball and in the death overs in the tournament. Given his recent form and his wicket-taking ability, Little could be a game-changing selection for your WI vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Paul Stirling (vc), Evin Lewis, Harry Tector, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers (c), Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph

WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WI vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Johnson Charles

Batters: Paul Stirling (c), Harry Tector, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Jason Holder (vc), Kyle Mayers, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph

