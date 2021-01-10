NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today's Pakistan One Day Cup Match – Jan 10th, 2021

Northern will lock horns with Central Punjab in Match 6 of the ongoing Pakistan One Day Cup 2021, at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi.

Northern won their opening game of the season after posting a total of 285 runs on the board after 50 overs. With the ball in hand, they bowled out Balochistan for 249 runs and emerged victorious by 36 runs. The Mohammad Nawaz led-side will be pleased with the kind of start they've got in the season opener.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, will be upset with the way they've started the season. Put into bat first, they managed a massive 305 on the board. However, a poor bowling effort and centuries from the duo of Musadiq Ahmed and opener Fakhar Zaman helped Khyber to a five-wicket victory with 21 balls to spare.

Both sides look equally strong on paper ahead of today's game, and we could be in for an exciting clash.

Squads to choose from

Northern

Mohammad Nawaz (c), Aamer Jamal, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Athar Mehmood, Faizan Riaz, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Nasir Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Salman Irshad, Sohail Tanvir, Taimoor Sultan and Umar Amin.

Central Punjab

Hasan Ali (c), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Shan (wk), Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Salahuddin and Waqas Maqsood.

Predicted Playing XI

Northern

Ali Imran, Nasir Nawaz, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Hammad Azam, Mubasir Khan, Aamer Jamal, Sohail Tanvir, Jamal Anwar and Salman Irshad.

Central Punjab

Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Mohammad Saad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Saad Nasim, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Qasim Akram, Bilal Asif, Waqas Mahmood, Ahmed Bashir and Sohaibullah.

Match Details

Match: Northern vs Central Punjab, Match 6

Date: 10th January 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch assists bowlers throughout the game, with the pacers and the spinners enjoying equal success. The pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it harder for the batters to play their strokes freely. Thus, batting first after winning the toss should be on the captain's minds.

Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Akhlaq, Jamal Anwar, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Umar Amin, Saad Nasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Qasim Akram, Nauman Ali, Waqas Maqsood and Sohail Tanvir.

Captain: Asif Ali Vice-Captain: Muhammad Akhlaq

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Akhlaq, Jamal Anwar, Asif Ali, Usman Salahuddin, Umar Amin, Saad Nasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Bilal Asif, Nauman Ali, Waqas Maqsood and Sohail Tanvir.

Captain: Waqas Maqsood Vice-Captain: Saad Nasim