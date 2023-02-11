NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australia Women's ODD, Match 36

New South Wales Breakers (NSW-W) will face ACT Meteors (AM-W) in the 36th match of the Australia Women's ODD at Wade Park Orange in New South Wales on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 36.

Both New South Wales Women and ACT Meteors Women are at the bottom of the table in the ongoing WNCL. New South Wales have won only three of their 11 matches and are second from bottom with 12 points.

Meanwhile, ACT Meteors have lost all but one of their nine games and are rooted to the bottom with 3.5 points. The last time these two sides faced each other, New South Wales won by seven runs.

NSW-W vs AM-W Match Details, Match 36

The Match 36 of Australia Women's ODD will be played on February 12 at the Wade Park Orange in New South Wales. The match is set to take place at 4.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NSW-W vs AM-W, Australia Women's ODD, Match 36

Date and Time: February 12, 2022, 4.30 am IST

Venue: Wade Park Orange, New South Wales

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NSW-W vs AM-W Pitch Report

The first match between the two sides at this surface proved to be a competitive affair between bat and ball. Both batters and bowlers found assistance on this track and fast bowlers are expected to be important here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 263

Average second innings score: 256

NSW-W vs AM-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

New South Wales Breakers: W-L-L-L-L

ACT Meteors: L-L-W-L-L

NSW-W vs AM-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

New South Wales Breakers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

New South Wales Breakers Probable Playing 11

Phoebe Litchfield(C), Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, EA Burns, A Gardner, SJ Johnson, S Horley, Alyssa Healy, T Wilson, LG Smith, and HJ Darlington.

ACT Meteors Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

ACT Meteors Probable Playing 11

KM Mack, Rebecca Carter, Angelina Genford, C Leeson, Olivia Porter(C), Annie Wikman, HL Ferling, A Yates, Z Cooke, CL Rafferty, and Alisha Bates.

NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

T Wilson (11 matches, 366 runs, Average: 33.27)

T Wilson has been in great form and is an outstanding choice for the wicketkeeper role of your NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She is the second highest run-scorer for her team in the competition with 366 runs in 11 matches at an average of 33.27.

Top Batter pick

P Litchfield (7 matches, 342 runs, Average: 48.85)

P Litchfield has also been in fluent touch with the bat. She has hammered 342 runs in seven games so far. She has a wonderful batting average of 48.85.

Top All-rounder pick

E Burns (11 matches, 343 runs and 4 wickets)

E Burns could prove to be an important all-round pick. She has scored 343 runs at an average of over 34. Burns has also scalped four wickets so far.

Top Bowler pick

G Sutcliffe (9 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 31.41)

G Sutcliffe has done decently with the ball in hand. She has been able to pick up 12 wickets in nine games at an average of 31.41. She also has an economy of 5.65.

NSW-W vs AM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Jo-Johnson

S Johnson has amassed 154 runs so far at a strike rate of over 86. She is the highest wicket-taker for her side and has 13 scalps to her name. She should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Learoyd

A Learoyd is the leading run-scorer for her team in the WNCL and she has been very dependable. Learoyd has scored 368 runs in 11 matches at an average of 36.80 and has a strike rate of close to 80.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Jo Johnson 154 runs and 13 wickets 578 points A Learoyd 361 runs and 2 wickets 549 points E Burns 343 runs and 4 wickets 573 points T Wilson 366 runs 529 points P Litchfield 342 runs 463 points

NSW-W vs AM-W match expert tips

S Jo Johnson is a reliable name for her team and she has been in astounding form. She is a bankable multiplier pick for her Dream11 Fantasy Side.

NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 36, Head to Head League

NSW-W vs ACT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: T Wilson

Batters: A Learoyd, K Mack, P Litchfield, L Smith

All-rounders: S Jo-Johnson, E Burns, C Leeson

Bowlers: G Sutcliffe, Z Cooke, H Ferling

NSW-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 36, Grand League

NSW-W vs ACT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: T Wilson

Batters: A Learoyd, K Mack, P Litchfield, R Carter

All-rounders: S Jo-Johnson, E Burns, C Leeson, O Porter

Bowlers: G Sutcliffe, Z Cooke

