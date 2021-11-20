NW vs TAD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Abu Dhabi T10 match - November 20th, 2021

The Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi will lock horns in the fourth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Northern Warriors couldn't withstand the Delhi Bulls' force in their first encounter as they lost the game by six wickets. Batting first, the Warriors posted a total of 107/4 in 10 overs, thanks to Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell's heroics.

However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Hafeez and Sherfane Rutherford had other plans as they finished the chase in just nine overs to keep the Bulls on top of the table. The Warriors were mediocre in their tournament opener and they need to aim for big wins going forward.

Team Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, were exceptional in their first game of the competition as they defeated Bangla Tigers by 40 runs. Batting first, Team Abu Dhabi posted 145/4 in 10 overs, thanks to Paul Stirling's 59 and Chris Gayle's unbeaten 49.

During the chase, the Tigers were never in the game as pacer Marchant de Lange took wickets consistently in his two-over spell. The speedster grabbed a fifer in the process and helped his team bag a huge win.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NW vs TAD contest.

#3 Paul Stirling (TAD)

Middlesex v Surrey CCC - Vitality T20 Blast

Paul Stirling opened the innings for Team Abu Dhabi and smacked a beautiful 59-run knock at a strike rate of 256.52 with six fours and five sixes. The Irish opener has been in brilliant form of late.

Team Abu Dhabi’s chances of advancing to the playoffs will depend a lot on Paul Stirling’s explosive heroics with the willow. He’s yet to roll his arm but is expected to bowl soon, and we can expect a few wickets from him.

#2 Moeen Ali (NW)

England v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

Moeen Ali got a chance to open in the first encounter and made it big with a 21-ball 35-run knock, laced with two fours and two sixes. His attacking batting skills will be very helpful for his side going forward.

The Warriors’ didn’t try Moeen Ali as a bowler in their first match but we expect him to pick up some crucial wickets in the upcoming encounter. If Ali gets a chance to bowl, he can double your fantasy points in both departments.

#1 Liam Livingstone (TAD)

England v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Liam Livingstone batted at No. 3 and rolled his arm as well. But he couldn’t make it big in both departments. Livingstone is one of the dashing players around, and we expect him to bounce back in the upcoming encounter.

With the ball, he looked a bit decent. With Livingstone getting to bat and bowl his full quota, we can trust him to be one of the multipliers for this contest.

