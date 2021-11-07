NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 7th, 2021

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the high-voltage encounter between New Zealand and Afghanistan on November 7, Sunday, which will be the 40th match of the competition.

The contest is going to attract a lot of viewership with Team India fans tuning in to watch this. Afghanistan need to win this game to keep themselves and India alive in the tournament.

If New Zealand win this contest, they will qualify for the semi-finals alongside Pakistan. Kane Williamson’s Black Caps have registered three back-to-back wins after losing their initial match against Pakistan.

Afghanistan are having an inconsistent tournament but it’s their most impressive one. They competed against some of the giants of the game and did a decent job to a large extent. Though Afghanistan failed to give a good competition against India, they have done exceptionally well against all other sides in the World Cup.

A lot will depend on Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s comeback for Afghanistan as he can trouble New Zealand batters a lot in the powerplay overs and arrest the run-scoring rate.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NZ vs AFG contest.

#3 Kane Williamson (NZ)

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson’s batting is more suitable on these UAE tracks. However, the captain has managed to score only 86 runs so far from four contests. Interestingly, Williamson even had a duck against Scotland.

With this upcoming encounter being a do-or-die contest, we can trust the Black Caps skipper to settle down and go for big runs in the latter stages of the innings.

#2 Mohammad Nabi (AFG)

Mohammad Nabi has scored 113 runs in four games so far in the T20 World Cup. Though he couldn’t do much damage with the ball, he has managed to slow down the pace of the innings with his exceptional lines and lengths.

Nabi is known for his immaculate bowling in the powerplay and middle overs, and we can expect him to make an impact in this encounter against New Zealand.

#1 Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rashid Khan, the game changer and spin magician, will be the most-watched player in this face-off between New Zealand and Afghanistan. The Asian side will rely a lot on his four-overs bowling.

Rashid has picked up seven wickets in four matches and will be itching to add more wickets to his tally. His googly is yet to be properly read by the opposition batters, and it would be interesting to watch how New Zealand batters tackle him.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

