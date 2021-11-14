NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Final

The final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will see New Zealand (NZ) lock horns with Australia (AUS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

The wait is over! It has come down to New Zealand and Australia as they fight it out for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy in Dubai. Australia have been fairly consistent with five wins from six games. While they haven't turned up with a complete performance yet, the likes of David Warner and Adam Zampa have held them in good stead. They face a strong New Zealand side who pulled off a huge win against England to seal a place in the final. Although Devon Conway's injury is a big blow, they have a decent squad to fall back on, making for an intriguing contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

NZ vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Trent Boult and Tim Southee

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Match Details

NZ vs AUS, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Final

Date and Time: 15th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides in Dubai with some help on offer for the pacers as well. Powerplay overs will be key, with batters likely to take the bowling on. As the match progresses, the pitch may slow down and bring the spinners into play, who will need to vary their lines and lengths to get something off this surface. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first, given the occasion.

Today’s NZ vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matt Wade: Matt Wade came up with a performance for the ages in the semi-final as he led Australia to a big win over Pakistan. His form and ability behind the stumps is highly-rated and he should be a good addition to your NZ vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Martin Guptill: Although Martin Guptill has blown hot and cold in this tournament, he has shown glimpses of what he is capable of doing. Adept at playing both spin and pace, Guptill should be one to watch out for in this encounter.

All-rounder

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh hasn't bowled in the tournament, but he has proven his worth with the bat on a couple of occasions. The Aussie all-rounder has looked good since returning to the team after Australia's loss to England and looks good for another big knock against the Kiwis in this much-awaited clash.

Bowler

Trent Boult: Trent Boult has been brilliant for New Zealand, picking up 11 wickets in the tournament. The left-arm pacer didn't have the best of outings in the semi-final, but he will be keen to come good in this fixture, making him a must-have in your NZ vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Trent Boult (NZ) - 351 points

David Warner (AUS) - 358 points

Adam Zampa (AUS) - 383 points

Important stats for NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

David Warner - 236 runs in 6 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 148.43

Daryl Mitchell - 197 runs in 6 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 39.40

Adam Zampa - 12 wickets in 6 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 10.92

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, David Warner, Steve Smith, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Santner, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa and Ish Sodhi

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Steve Smith

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, David Warner, Steve Smith, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Santner, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa and Adam Milne

Captain: Steve Smith. Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

Edited by Samya Majumdar

