NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

Trans-Tasman rivals Australia (AUS) and New Zealand (NZ) take centre-stage as they square off in a warm-up match as part of their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 preparations at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

New Zealand will look to break their duck in white-ball ICC tournaments as they begin their T20 World Cup preparations. As for their opponents Australia, they have a lot of questions left to be answered before their first game against South Africa next Saturday. With both teams looking to get some game-time under their belts, an eventful match is expected in Abu Dhabi.

NZ vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee

AUS XI

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell/Josh Inglis, Matt Wade (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson

Match Details

NZ vs AUS, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match 11

Date and Time: 18th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons in Abu Dhabi with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers aren't expected to extract much movement off the surface, there should be extra bounce on offer for them. The batters will look to play their shots early on, with the spinners coming into play in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NZ vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert: Tim Seifert is New Zealand's designated wicketkeeper who is likely to bat at the top of the order alongside Martin Guptill. He has done well in recent months and should come up with a good knock if he does end up opening for New Zealand in this game.

Batter

David Warner: David Warner has had an eventful few weeks which involved him being dropped from the Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) playing XI. However, Warner is still one of the most feared batters in the world and given his ability to score quick runs at the top of the order, he is a must-have in your NZ vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

James Neesham: James Neesham had a good couple of games for Mumbai Indians (MI), impressing with the ball in the middle overs. The Kiwi all-rounder provides balance to the side and should have a say with both the bat and ball in today's fixture.

Bowler

Mitchell Starc: Star pacer Mitchell Starc is back in action for Australia and will be looking to get some game-time under his belt. He is one of the best exponents of the yorker and should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Devon Conway (NZ)

David Warner (AUS)

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

Important stats for NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Martin Guptill - 2939 runs in 98 T20Is, Bat Average: 32.3

Devon Conway - 473 runs in 11 T20I innings, Bat Average: 59.12

Mitchell Starc - 51 wickets in 41 T20I matches, SR: 18.12

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Devon Conway, Mitchell Marsh, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Devon Conway

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, David Warner, Steve Smith, Devon Conway, Mitchell Marsh, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson

Captain: Devon Conway. Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh

