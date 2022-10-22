NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 13

The 13th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Australia (AUS) take on New Zealand (NZ) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Saturday, October 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction.

In a repeat of the 2021 T20 World Cup final, Australia and New Zealand will face each other as part of the opening Super 12 fixture this time around. The Australians will start as the favorites, with the likes of David Warner and Mitchell Starc in decent form. Although they lost their last T20I series against England, the Aussies will bank on home conditions to come through for them.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have a good mix of youth and experience with Kane Williamson at the helm. With both teams eager to start the campaign with a win, a cracking game beckons in Sydney.

NZ vs AUS Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 13th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Australia and New Zealand will be played on October 22 at the SCG in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs AUS, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1, Match 13

Date and Time: 22nd October 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

NZ vs AUS pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 13

The average first-innings score at the venue reads 166 in the last three matches, indicating a good batting track. The spinners have impressed in the middle overs, accounting for nearly 45 percent of the wickets. Although the last three matches have been won by the team batting first, dew could play a part in the second half of the match.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 166

2nd-innings score: 153

NZ vs AUS Form Guide

New Zealand: LWWWL

Australia: LWWLL

NZ vs AUS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Finn Allen/Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

NZ vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (28 matches, 941 runs, SR: 134.24)

Devon Conway has been brilliant in his T20I career, scoring 941 runs at a strike rate of 134.24. He comes into the game on the back of some good form, scoring 233 runs in five matches in the tri-series earlier in the month. Given his ability and experience, Conway should be a fine pick for your NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Mitchell Marsh (42 matches, 980 runs, Average: 29.70)

Mitchell Marsh is one of Australia's most in-form batters in this format with 81 runs in three matches against England. While he has a strike rate of 126.61 in his T20I career, Marsh averages 37.88 at No. 3, holding him in good stead. With Marsh looking in good touch, he is a must-have in your NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Glenn Maxwell (94 matches, 2041 runs, SR: 150.41)

Glenn Maxwell has not been in the best of form, unable to get going with the bat against England and West Indies in his last couple of series. However, he has a brilliant record in the format, striking at 150.41 and boasting a few 50-plus scores as well. With Maxwell likely to be used as a sixth-bowling option, he is a top pick for your NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Lockie Ferguson (21 matches, 32 wickets, Average: 16.12)

Lockie Ferguson is an accomplished white-ball bowler with his clever use of raw pace and variations holding him in good stead. Ferguson averages 16.12 with the ball as well. Although he has not played much of late, Ferguson should enjoy the conditions on offer, making him a fine choice for your NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh has been in fine form since earning a promotion to the top order. Marsh has scored 855 runs in 22 matches with a strike rate in excess of 135. Although he is not expected to bowl due to fitness concerns, Marsh could be backed to score some big runs. Given his explosiveness in the top order, he is a top choice as captain in your NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips had a brilliant tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladesh, scoring 130 runs at a strike rate of 180.56. He averages 32.15 for the Kiwis, holding him in high regard. With Phillips also chipping in with his off-spin, he is a viable differential option for your NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats David Warner 2850 runs in 95 matches Mitchell Marsh 980 runs in 42 matches Mitchell Starc 70 wickets in 55 matches Devon Conway 941 runs in 28 matches Trent Boult 66 wickets in 50 matches

NZ vs AUS match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Josh Hazlewood is perhaps Australia's best bowler heading into the tournament. He has 53 wickets in 37 matches, averaging 19.94 in the format. Given his effectiveness with the new ball and in the death, Hazlewood could be a fine pick for your NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Phillips (vc)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson (vc), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult

