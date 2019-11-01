NZ vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 3rd, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 01 Nov 2019, 23:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

England started the series on the perfect note as they eased passed New Zealand in the first T20I on Friday. Both teams now face off in the second game of the five-match series on Sunday. In spite of entering the series as the favourites, New Zealand wasn't able to fire as a unit with the bat and ball with a couple of good individuals performances from Mitchell Santner and Ross Taylor. England's young brigade was also on song with Pat Brown and Sam Curran impressing on debut.

With the Westpac Stadium in Wellington set to host the second T20I, both teams would aim a crucial win with either side looking to boost their chances of a series win. A high scoring thriller is on the cards on Sunday.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NZ vs ENG.

NZ vs ENG Squads

New Zealand:

Tim Southee (C), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, and Blair Tickner.

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Pat Brown, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, and Saqib Mahmood.

NZ vs ENG Playing XI Updates

New Zealand:

New Zealand should persist with the same side for yet another game in spite of having Jimmy Neesham on the bench. Although New Zealand is packed with power hitters at the top of the order, they weren't able to put up a big total in Christchurch. Much is expected from the opening pair of Guptill and Munro with Tim Seifert also being key to the cause. Their depth in batting bodes well Mitchell Santner capable of clearing the boundary as well.

While Scott Kuggleijn could be in danger of losing his place, Blair Tickner is a viable option alongside the duo of Ferguson and Southee. Ish Sodhi is another one to watch out for with his leg-spin being a key component of the Kiwi bowling attack.

Possible XI: Munro, Guptill, Seifert (WK), Grandhomme, Taylor, Mitchell, Santner, Kuggleijn, Southee(C), Sodhi and Ferguson

England:

England could hand Tom Banton his debut in Wellington although it would be too early to write off Dawid Malan. Apart from this, England should remain unchanged after a convincing win over the hosts on Friday. Bairstow and Vince were fluent during their respective knocks and will once again be crucial in the top order. Their squad is well balanced in both departments with Lewis Gregory and Sam Curran providing the balance in the middle order.

Advertisement

While England has preferred only one spinner in Adil Rashid, the likes of Tom Curran and Pat Brown make England a formidable side and strengthen their case of yet another win on Sunday.

Possible XI: Bairstow, Malan/Banton, Vince, Morgan (C), Billings, Sam Curran, Gregory, Rashid, Jordan, Tom Curran, and Brown

NZ vs ENG Match Details

New Zealand vs England, 2nd T20-I

3rd November 2019, 6:30 AM IST

Westpac Stadium, Wellington

NZ vs ENG Pitch Report

Westpac Stadium is usually known for high-scoring encounters and it should be no different on Sunday. A batting paradise beckons with some help on offer for the pacers. The dimensions of the ground go against the spinners with 170-180 being a competitive score.

NZ vs ENG Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Kiwi wicketkeeper Tim Seifert is the only one to be picked in this department considering his good form at the venue. He scored his career-best T20I score against India earlier in the year and would love to continue in the same manner on Sunday as well.

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow and Colin Munro are the must-have batsmen for this game with both individuals doing well in the practice games. Along with the two openers, Martin Guptill is also a viable option as he looks to make amends for a no show in the first game. One of Eoin Morgan or James Vince should suffice as the final pick although Vince would ideally get the nod after his Man of the Match performance in Christchurch.

All-rounders: Sam Curran and Mitchell Santner are the ideal candidates for the allrounders spots with both players picking wickets in the first game. Although they couldn't contribute much with the bat, they are capable of scoring quick runs towards the end of the innings. If another all-round option is required, Colin de Grandhomme would also suffice.

Bowlers: Two out of the English pace trio of Patrick Brown, Chris Jordan, and Tom Curran is a must on this pitch with Jordan already starting the series on a good note. He picked two wickets and looks good for more as well. As from the New Zealand roster, Lockie Ferguson is a good pick with his raw pace expected to trouble the English batsmen in the middle overs. One of Tim Southee or Ish Sodhi should suffice in rounding the fantasy team.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow's innings was cut short in the first T20 by a stunning Martin Guptill catch. Nevertheless, he looks to be in supreme touch and should score some runs at the top of the order. While he is a great option for captaincy, the likes of Colin Munro and Sam Curran are also viable options for the same.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Jonny Bairstow, Colin Munro, James Vince, Sam Curran, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Pat Brown, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, and Ish Sodhi. Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee. Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Sam Curran