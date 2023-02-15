New Zealand will take on England in the first match of the two-match Test series at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NZ vs ENG Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Since winning the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India in June 2021, New Zealand are yet to register a series win. Be it at home or away, they have been very inconsistent. In this period, they’ve lost six Test matches, drawn three, and won just two. Both the series they’ve played at home have ended in 1-1 draws.

On the other hand, England seem to be on a roll ever since Brendon McCullum took over as head coach and Ben Stokes was elevated as Test captain. They beat New Zealand 3-0, India in the one-off Test, and South Africa 2-1 (all at home) before thrashing Pakistan 3-0 in Pakistan. However, New Zealand will be a challenge for them as the ball will nip around.

Despite New Zealand not winning a series in nearly 20 months, they are unbeaten at home since March 2017. They’ve won eight series and drawn two in the last six years at home.

NZ vs ENG, Match Details

The first match of the two-match Test series between New Zealand and England will be played on February 16, 2023 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NZ vs ENG

Date & Time: February 16th 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui looked very green a couple of days before the Test match. There is expected to be quite a bit of seam and swing for the most part of the Test match. With this being the pink-ball Test, the ball may do even more in the second and third sessions. Spin may not play a huge role in the game.

NZ vs ENG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

New Zealand: D, D, L, L, L

England: W, W, W, W, W

NZ vs ENG Probable Playing 11 today

New Zealand Team News

Matt Henry is going to miss the first Test due to the birth of his first child. Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out because of a re-occurrence of his back injury. Jacob Duffy and either Blair Tickner or Scott Kuggeleijn could be handed out their Test caps.

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Neil Wagner, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn/Blair Tickner

England Team News

England have announced their playing XI and Stuart Broad comes back into the side. They will play three pacers alongside the all-rounder Stokes and Jack Leach as the lone spinner.

England Probable Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Today’s NZ vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ollie Pope (11 matches, 713 runs)

Ollie Pope is in good touch with the bat. He accumulated 713 runs at an average of 37.52 which includes five fifties and two hundreds in Test cricket last year.

Top Batter Pick

Harry Brook (4 matches, 480 runs)

Harry Brook has had a superb start to his Test career. He has played just four Test matches and has smashed three hundreds already apart from one half-century. He has scored 480 runs at an average of 80.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ben Stokes (15 matches, 870 runs, 26 wickets)

Ben Stokes was named the Test cricket of the year for 2022. The England captain made solid all-round performances. He got 870 runs and took 26 wickets across 15 Tests last year.

Top Bowler Pick

Tim Southee (9 matches, 31 wickets)

Tim Southee has been New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker since January 2022. He has taken 31 scalps in nine games. His overall record at home is excellent – 205 wickets at an average of 26.99. It even better since the start of 2018 where he has picked up 87 wickets while averaging 23.47.

NZ vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Joe Root (15 matches, 1098 runs)

Joe Root had a sedate tour of Pakistan where he mustered just 125 runs in five innings. However, he had an excellent 2022 in Test cricket otherwise where he racked up five hundreds and 1098 runs in 15 Test matches.

Devon Conway (9 matches, 771 runs)

Devon Conway has been a consistent performer for New Zealand across formats. Since the start of 2022, he has aggregated 771 runs while averaging 51.40. He hit three fifties and as many hundreds. His overall Test average reads 54.76 at the moment.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (Stats since January 2022)

Player Player Stats Joe Root 1098 runs in 15 matches Devon Conway 771 runs in 9 matches Ben Stokes 870 runs & 26 wickets in 15 matches Tim Southee 31 wickets in 9 matches James Anderson 36 wickets in 9 matches

NZ vs ENG match expert tips

Both teams have excellent seam attacks but New Zealand will be missing a couple of their frontline bowlers (due to injury and unavailability). Hence, England might have the edge but the unpredictability of the pink-ball adds flavour to this first Test. The pace bowlers from either side could be the key and hence, the likes of James Anderson, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner, Ollie Robinson will be the ones to watch out for.

NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for New Zealand vs England - 1st Test.

Wicket-keeper: Ollie Pope

Batters: Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Devon Conway, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: James Anderson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ollie Robinson

NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for New Zealand vs England - 1st Test.

Wicket-keeper: Tom Blundell

Batters: Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Devon Conway, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Ben Stokes

Bowlers: James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Tim Southee, Jacob Duffy

