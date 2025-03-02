NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's Champions Trophy 2025 match - March 2, 2025

New Zealand (NZ) square off against India (IND) in the 12th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (CT 2025) on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While both sides have qualified for the playoffs, this match will decide the final group standings, which will, in turn, determine who they'll play in the semi-finals.

New Zealand eased past both Pakistan and Bangladesh, with hundreds from Will Young, Tom Latham, and Rachin Ravindra helping the cause. Michael Bracewell and William O'Rourke impressed with the ball.

India, meanwhile, were made to work a bit more for their wins, with Bangladesh, in particular, troubling the Indian batters with some tight bowling. Nevertheless, hundreds from the bats of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, coupled with a five-fer from Mohammed Shami puts them in a good position going into this match.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this match.

Kyle Jamieson is a name that most Indian fans will have a hard time forgetting, given his exemplary performance in the WTC Final that cost India the crown. While he hasn't been as effective in ODI cricket, his height, pace, and bounce could trouble the Indian batters on a tricky batting surface in Dubai.

Standing at 6"7, Jamieson is one of the tallest bowlers in world cricket right now, and with such a high release point, he could deal a lot of damage whenever he bowls. Jamieson was unlucky to pick up only one wicket against Bangladesh, and could have a successful outing against one of his favorite teams to bowl against.

He could also be a handy Dream11 differential for your teams.

#2 Harshit Rana (BOWL) (IND)

Harshit Rana has picked up four wickets in two matches at CT 2025.

Indian seamer Harshit Rana has been higher up the pecking order than Arshdeep Singh, and has done a decent job in his short ODI career. While India might rest Mohammed Shami for this match, Rana is expected to retain his place on the team.

A genuine wicket-taker, the 23-year-old seamer has picked up 10 wickets in five ODIs at a solid bowling average of 20.70. He has shown that he has the wicket-taking ability at all stages of the game, and has been a rare middle order enforcer for India.

He definitely has the potential to score plenty of points and is a good Dream11 differential in this match.

#1 Daryl Mitchell (BAT) (NZ)

Daryl Mitchell is one of those rare batters who actually has a good record against India in limited-overs cricket despite playing in the Bumrah era. Mitchell has scored 309 runs in six innings against India, averaging 51.5, and scoring at a great strike rate of 100.3.

He missed NZ's win over Bangladesh due to an illness but is likely to return to the team in place of Will Young, occupying the No.4 spot as usual. He's a clean striker of the ball, and could hit plenty of sixes against the spinners. Being a batter with a penchant for big innings, Mitchell is an excellent Dream11 differential for this match.

