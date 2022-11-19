NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will take place at the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction.

The series had a false start with the first game being washed out in Wellington. While rain is expected to have a say yet again, both teams will be keen to land the first blow in the series. The Kiwis have a strong roster with Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips being key with the bat. While they may start as the favorites, New Zealand will be wary of what India are capable of doing, with Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh in their ranks. All in all, a cracking game beckons between the sides in Mount Maunganui.

NZ vs IND Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

India and New Zealand face off in the second T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs IND, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 20th November 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

NZ vs IND pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 2nd T20I

A good batting track awaits the two sides at Bay Oval with the average first-innings score in the last three matches being 194. The pacers have dominated with the ball, picking nearly 70 percent of the wickets. No team has won a T20I at the Bay Oval chasing a total, although inclement weather could entice the two sides to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 169

2nd-innings score: 131

NZ vs IND Form Guide

New Zealand: W-L-W-L-NR

India: L-W-W-L-NR

NZ vs IND probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar.

NZ vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Finn Allen (23 matches, 564 runs, Average: 24.52)

Finn Allen is an exciting talent known for his explosive batting ability at the top of the order. While he averages 24.52 in T20Is, it is his strike rate of 165.4 that stands out. With Allen due for a big score, he is a top pick for your NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Deepak Hooda (13 matches, 293 runs, SR: 153.40)

Deepak Hooda has been a good addition to the Indian set-up, scoring 293 runs in 13 T20Is. He is striking at 153.40 while predominantly batting in the top order. With Hooda adding value with his off-spin as well, he is a good pick for your NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (79 matches, 1117 runs, 62 wickets)

Hardik Pandya is perhaps the best all-rounder in the world with his record speaking for itself. Pandya has a batting strike rate of 146.4 with three fifties to his name. Given the conditions and his skill set, Pandya is a must-have in your NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Adam Milne (33 matches, 35 wickets, Average: 25.43)

Adam Milne is expected to fill in as Trent Boult's replacement. Milne is known for generating pace and swing effectively. He has been in decent form over the last couple of seasons and with a T20I average of 25.43. Milne is a good pick for your NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips was New Zealand's best batter in the T20 World Cup, scoring over 200 runs in the middle order. He is a good player of both pace and spin and has a decent record at the Bay Oval as well. With Phillips in good form, he is a viable option as captain or vice-captain in your NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been in decent form of late with a fifty to his name in his previous T20I outing. He is expected to take up the floater's role with a strike rate in excess of 140 in his career. With Pandya adding value with the ball as well, he is a good captaincy pick in your NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Finn Allen 564 runs in 23 matches Adam Milne 35 wickets in 33 matches Mitchell Santner 89 wickets in 78 matches Suryakumar Yadav 1284 runs in 40 matches Harshal Patel 26 wickets in 23 matches

NZ vs IND match expert tips for 2nd T20I

Rain could have a say in the second T20I as well, with a shortened game being a possibility. James Neesham, who is known for his big-hitting abilities, could have a big say with the bat. With Neesham also likely to have a say with the ball, he could be a game-changing selection in your NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Finn Allen

Batters: Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips (c)

Allrounders: Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ish Sodhi

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Finn Allen (c)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: James Neesham, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel

