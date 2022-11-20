Create
Current Run Rate: 0
NZ won the toss and elected to field
 
Hardik Pandya (Captain, India): It's good to get a game, with all the rain around, a proper 20 over game. Lot of new guys (in the squad), they are excited and looking forward to it. (On batting first) We still need to assess the condition and see how the wicket is behaving. If we try to hit, and the wicket is not for that, we lose wickets, and there is no rain, we are in trouble. I don't think, in international cricket, I don't think pace or bounce makes a difference. You have the skillset, you have the mindset to face the challenges, I think it makes no difference.
Kane Williamson (Captain, New Zealand): (On choosing to bowl first) Little bit of both (moisture and conditions). The pitch was under covers for most part of the day, and there is potentially some weather around. Adam Milne comes in (for Trent Boult), great opportunity for him. We are unchanged apart from that from the previous match. (On experimentation) We might see a little bit, we see the conditions and try to adjust to the condition and also play according to our style. Getting back into bilaterals, the guys are looking forward to it. Whenever we play India, they bring in a lot of excitement, and it is a sell out today,
Playing XIs!

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

India: Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss Update!

New Zealand win the toss and elect to field first! 
There are forecasts of showers during the night at Mount Maunganui. It is cloudy for now, but it hasn't rained for some time. We are all set to get rolling. The captains will be out there for the toss in less than 10 minutes. Stick around!
Pitch Report!

Ajay Jadeja says the pitch looks interesting. There is an extra tinge of grass and a bit of moisture could aid the spinners at the start too. The wicket is not going to change a lot, according to Jadeja and he feels it is a bat-first pitch. 
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand! The threat of rain looms over this contest too but so far, word is that there is no rain at the Bay Oval. A full game might not be on the cards but when two teams of India and New Zealand's ilk are out in the middle, there is plenty to look forward to. And for the entirety of this game, I (Shashwat Kumar) will be joined by Bala! While we await the toss, do scroll below for the preview👇
Right. Not a lot has changed since Friday. The 1st T20I was washed out without a ball being bowled, leaving many to question why cricket was scheduled at this time of the year in New Zealand. That, though, is a debate for another day. What it has done is that it has made this series a two-match shootout, with neither team now having the luxury of committing mistakes because even a solitary misstep will deny them the opportunity to clinch a morale-boosting series win.

The morale, in both camps, might not be very high, nor might it be very low. Both teams, despite how their respective T20 World Cup campaigns ended, topped their Super 12 groups. Some have been quick to brush those semi-final defeats under the carpet, suggesting that one bad game is not going to define how good or bad they were. Now, though, both sides will have to walk that talk and show that they remain a fairly functional T20I outfit.

India have rested a host of regulars, with several who were touted to be in the T20 World Cup squad, now actually part of the side. Sanju Samson has come back into the fold, as has Shreyas Iyer. There could be a gig at the top of the order for Rishabh Pant too, with Deepak Hooda expected to bat somewhere in the middle-order. Hardik Pandya, possibility auditioning as India’s next full-time T20I skipper, would also want to take more responsibility and show that he can alternate between being an anchor and a belligerent finisher.

Bowling wise, almost everyone is hoping to see Umran Malik in action. His searing pace has made plenty of headlines in India and while control and accuracy is not his strongest suit yet, there is plenty else to be excited about. Yuzvendra Chahal also looks likely to get a game, alongside Washington Sundar – a spinner who can add crucial runs lower down the order. Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also been persisted with, meaning that India seem to have their new-ball department well-stocked.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have stuck to the core that served them well in Australia. Finn Allen will try to blaze away at the top, with Devon Conway giving him support. Kane Williamson will look to inject impetus into both his and the Black Caps’ innings. Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and James Neesham, meanwhile, will be tasked with the heavy lifting towards the end.

On the bowling front, the major absence is that of Trent Boult. But in Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson and the ever-reliable Tim Southee, they have more than enough resources to offset it. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner might also fancy their chances, having seen India struggle against top quality spin in recent times.

Thus, this game, much like the series, is finely balanced. Had the game happened on Friday, the contest on Sunday would have represented last-chance saloon for one side. Now, it is last-chance saloon for both, if they realistically hope to win the series.

Another layer of intrigue is added because of the chances of rain. We could yet have another truncated or abandoned match. That, though, only opens up endless possibilities, giving this series the build-up and fascinating edge it deserves!