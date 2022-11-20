Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Expert Team 1
Suryakumar Yadav
Hardik Pandya
WK:2
BAT:5
AR:1
BOWL:3
Expert Team 2
Shreyas Iyer
Devon Conway
WK:2
BAT:4
AR:2
BOWL:3
Players stats in series
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate
Fantasy Stats will be available after the 1st game
Fantasy Tips
Exclusive
1
Suryakumar Yadav,the skillful batter has been sensational with his performances in 2022. In 29 innings this year, Surya has 1040 runs at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 185.71.
2
Glenn Phillips(54 T20I-1295 runs) certainly picked up the form in the T20 World Cup 2022, with 201 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 158.26 making him a clear wicket-keeper pick for this fixture.
3
James Neesham,the batting all-rounder could score only 53 runs in five innings of the T20 WC 2022. Moreover, he did not deliver any over with the ball and could be avoided.
4
Tim Southee(105 T20I-129 wickets),the experienced NZ campaigner is evolving his game with every appearance in the shortest format. He will be leading the pace attack for New Zealand in absence of Trent Boult.
5
Hot Picks :S Yadav,H Pandya,D Conway
Risky Picks:S Iyer,L Ferguson,B Kumar
Stay Away :D Hooda
Grand League Captaincy Picks:T Southee,F Allen,G Phillips
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
New Zealand
L
W
L
W
D
India
L
W
W
L
W
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
NZ
2-
8
IND
Team Comparison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
NZ
VS
IND
10
Matches Played
10
6
Matches Won
7
169
Average Score
158
208/5
Highest Score
227/3
131/1
Lowest Score
106/8
NZ
VS
IND
3
Matches Played
1
2
Matches Won
1
190
Average Score
163
238/3
Highest Score
163/3
143/3
Lowest Score
163/3
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
New Zealand
L
W
L
W
D
India
L
W
W
L
W
