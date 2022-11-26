NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd ODI

New Zealand (NZ) will be up against India (IND) in the second ODI of the India Tour of New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NZ vs IND Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for 2nd ODI.

After winning the T20I series 1-0, India had their eye set on winning the first ODI as well but ran into a roadblock. Half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer and a late blast of 37* (16) from Washington Sundar towards the backend of the innings allowed India to post a par score of 306/7 on the board. Lockie Ferguson did the bulk of the damage for the hosts and picked up three wickets.

Although India managed to get rid of both openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway and also get Daryl Mitchell out relatively quickly, bowlers failed to make further inroads. Skipper Kane Williamson and Tom Latham dug their heels deep and stitched together an unbeaten 221 runs partnership, the highest for New Zealand in men’s ODIs. Latham brought up his seventh ODI century to take the side home with seven wickets in hand, while Williamson was left six runs short of a century.

NZ vs IND Match Details, 2nd ODI

The second ODI of India Tour of New Zealand will be played on November 27 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The match is set to take place at 7.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs IND, India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: November 27, 2022, 7.00 am IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Prime Video

NZ vs IND Pitch Report

The track at the Seddon Park tends to favor the batters and that trend is likely to continue here as well. The average score across 35 men’s ODIs at this venue since 1981 is 265.5.

The pacers can expected decent purchase off the track as well and will be looking to make inroads. They will be assisted in their ability to swing the ball thanks to overcast conditions that have been predicted for this game. Overcast conditions might propel the captain winning the toss to field first.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 306

Average second innings score: 309

NZ vs IND Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

New Zealand: W

India: L

NZ vs IND probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

New Zealand Probable Playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson.

India Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

India Probable Playing 11

Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

NZ vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Devon Conway (1 match, 24 runs, Strike Rate: 57.14)

Left hander Devon Conway is an elegant batter when he gets going and can plunder plenty of runs. He got dismissed after scoring 24 runs in the first match and will be looking for a longer stay at the crease.

Top Batter pick

Kane Williamson (1 match, 94 runs, Strike Rate: 95.92)

Kane Williamson is one of the best batters in the world and the New Zealand skipper played yet another resolute innings in the first ODI. He slammed 94 runs not out in 98 deliveries and his knock included seven boundaries and a six.

Top All-rounder pick

Washington Sundar (1 match, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 231.25)

Washington Sundar’s late burst with the bat is what allowed India to get a par total in the first place. The all-rounder slammed 37 runs at a strike rate of over 231. He also bowled 10 overs at an economy of 4.20 but failed to pluck a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Lockie Ferguson (1 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.90)

Lockie Ferguson troubled the Indian batters heavily with his pace. He took three wickets, including the dismissals of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav. Ferguson also kept things tight as far as his economy rate is concerned.

NZ vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

Tom Latham

Tom Latham is in outrageous form and is entering this game on the back of a terrific match-winning performance. Latham extended his wonderful record against India in ODIs with yet another glorious innings. This time, he slammed 145 runs off 104 deliveries and stitched together a 221-run partnership with Kane Williamson which allowed New Zealand to complete the run-chase. He will be a great captaincy choice for your NZ vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the most in-form batters in the world and evidence of his genius was already on show in the second T20I against New Zealand.

Suryakumar failed to make much of an impact in the last game and was dismissed after scoring four runs. However, he has a healthy record in ODIs too and has notched up 344 runs in 13 innings at an average of 31.27.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NZ vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Tom Latham 145 runs 198 points Kane Williamson 94 runs 111 points Shreyas Iyer 80 runs 102 points Shikhar Dhawan 72 runs 93 points Lockie Ferguson 3 wickets 91 points

NZ vs IND match expert tips

The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan also looked in fluent touch with the bat and they are must-have picks for your NZ vs IND Dream11 Fantasy.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Head to Head League

NZ vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Devon Conway

Batters: Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Umran Malik

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Grand League

NZ vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Sanju Samson

Batters: Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Umran Malik, Matt Henry

