NZ vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction (1st T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 24th, 2020

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 on the horizon, India and New Zealand compete in a series of five T20Is, starting this Friday. After a highly successful home season, India have shifted their sights upon New Zealand as both teams face each other for the first since the semi-final of last year's ICC Cricket World Cup. The morale in the New Zealand camp isn't quite high after a trashing in Australia.

However, they will look for a quick turnaround against the Indians. Both teams have named strong squads with the first T20I setting the tone for the series to follow. With the Eden Park playing host to the series opener, one can expect an entertaining bout of cricket. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NZ vs IND.

NZ vs IND Teams

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggleijn, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Blair Tickner

India

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur

Playing 11 Updates

New Zealand

The Kiwis should field their strongest side with Kane Williamson leading the side after missing the series against England. Colin Munro and Martin Guptill will open the batting with Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor also set to feature in the batting unit. Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee provide depth in the batting while Ish Sodhi is certain to play as the lead spinner. Hamish Bennett is in line to make his T20I debut with Scott Kuggleijn likely to get the nod over Tickner.

Possible XI: Munro, Guptill, Williamson (C), Seifert (WK), Grandhomme, Taylor, Santner, Kuggleijn, Sodhi, Southee and Bennett.

India:

Shikhar Dhawan's injury has paved the way for KL Rahul to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma. India's batting unit is quite formidable with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant also set to feature on Friday. Shivam Dube is likely to get the nod over Manish Pandey for the No.6 spot with Ravindra Jadeja following in as well.

While Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami lead the bowling attack, India would be pondering on the prospect of fielding both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav together. Thakur's added batting ability should give him the edge over Saini as the Indians look to strike the first blow in this series.

Possible XI: Rahul, Rohit, Virat(C), Iyer, Pant(WK), Pandey/Dube, Jadeja, Shardul, Kuldeep, Shami and Bumrah.

Match Details

New Zealand vs India, 1st T20I

24th January 2020, 12:20 PM IST

Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game awaits the two sides in Auckland with the last T20I played at the Eden Park yielding 292 runs in 22 overs. The relatively small boundaries go against the spinners with the pacers enjoying conditions early on with the new ball. Chasing would be the ideal scenario for either side with 175 being par on this surface.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul is the ideal candidate for the wicket-keeper spot given his recent run of form. Rahul scored 99 runs in two games against Sri Lanka in India's previous T20I series as he averages 44.18 in the shortest format. Along with him, Tim Seifert is a decent option as well given his previous outings against India holding him in good stead.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the best batsmen in the world with their records speaking for themselves. With both individuals coming into this game on the back of good outings against Australia, they should feature in most fantasy teams.

While Kane Williamson is a good candidate, Colin Munro warranties a place in the side with the southpaw having a great record here. He is well aware of the conditions at Eden Park, where he plays for the Auckland Aces and should provide a quick start for the Kiwis. The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Ross Taylor are also viable picks as well for this game.

Allrounders: Colin de Grandhomme has done well in the last year or so for the Kiwis in this format. The former RCB all-rounder scored 301 runs with his strike-rate of 156.11 standing out.

He should be picked for this game while the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner are also great options. If picked in the side, Daryl Mitchell could also be decent pick given his recent form in the Super Smash.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Ish Sodhi are must have bowlers for this game considering their records in T20Is. Although Bumrah recently returned from injury, he looked like his former self with economical performances against Australia in the ODIs.

While Kuldeep Yadav's wrist spin guarantees a wicket or two in this game, Hamish Bennett also warranties a place in the fantasy side. The Wellington Firebirds pacer topped the wicket-takers charts with 17 wickets in eleven games and should put in a decent performance on Friday. Scott Kuggleijn could also be a great pick with his batting ability strengthening his case.

Captain: Colin Munro's record in T20-Internationals is quite good with the Auckland opener having three hundreds to his name. Although his form in the recently concluded Super Smash wasn't great, he should score some runs on Friday as he is preferred for the multiplier options for this game. The likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are other worthwhile multiplier picks as well with both of them expected to make good use of the batting-friendly conditions at Eden Park.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ish Sodhi and Hamish Bennett

Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

KL Rahul, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ish Sodhi and Scott Kuggleijn.

Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro