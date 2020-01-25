NZ vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 26th, 2020

New Zealand and India lock horns once again at the Eden Park after an entertaining start to the T20I series with the second game scheduled on Sunday. The first game lived up to its billing, with over 400 runs being scored as India came out on top. However, they will be looking to fine-tune their side with the ICC T20 World Cup in mind.

On the other hand, the Kiwis have a lot to ponder with their bowlers, proved ineffective against the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. Nevertheless, they are well-equipped to level the series in spite of being considered underdogs for this game. With another exciting contest on the cards, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NZ vs IND.

NZ vs IND Teams:

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Blair Tickner

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, and Shardul Thakur

Playing 11 Updates:

New Zealand:

While New Zealand's batting unit needs no personnel changes, a change could be made in the bowling unit with Tickner proving quite expensive on Friday. Scott Kuggeleijn could replace him, although the Kiwis should persist with the same side for this game. They have an explosive batting unit with Munro and Guptill getting some runs under the belt. However, it is Ross Taylor's quick-fire fifty that stole the limelight with his form boding well for the Kiwis. Their bowlers will need to improve with Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner's performances being key to their fortunes.

Possible XI: Munro, Guptill, Williamson (C), De Grandhomme, Taylor, Seifert( WK), Santner, Southee, Bennett, Tickner/Kuggeleijn and Sodhi

India:

As for the Indians, no changes are expected after a winning start to the series. Although Rohit Sharma didn't fire, the duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer led the way with dominant fifties. With Shivam Dube also churning out a decent performance, India looks quite balanced, heading into this encounter. While Mohammed Shami could drop out for Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja should keep his place in the side with his all-round ability being a valuable asset. Star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, will lead the attack as India eye a 2-0 lead in the series.

Possible XI: Rahul (WK), Rohit, Virat (C), Iyer, Pandey, Dube, Jadeja, Shami/Saini, Shardul, Bumrah, and Chahal.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I

26th January 2020, 12:20 PM IST

Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report:

Another high-scoring encounter is expected, with there being nothing for the bowlers. The ball does come on nicely to the bat, with the pacers often reverting to off-pace deliveries. With the relatively small boundaries as well, batsmen will enjoy batting here at Eden Park. Chasing would be the ideal scenario for either side, with 200 being a bare minimum on this surface.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul is the ideal choice for the wicket-keeper slot with the Indian opener scoring a match-winning fifty in the previous game. Rahul has been in fine form over the last month or so, which puts him in high regard as well. Although Seifert is a decent pick, his batting position is a major put-off and leaves Rahul as the lone viable option.

Batsmen: Although he didn't come off well in the previous game, Rohit Sharma is a must-have in the side along with Colin Munro. Both individuals have multiple centuries in this format and are capable of wreaking havoc on a good batting track. While the likes of Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli also look in good form to warranty a place in the fantasy side, Ross Taylor is a dependable player with form on his team as well. The veteran scored a brilliant fifty in the previous game and did look in good touch. If India were to bat first, Shreyas Iyer is also a decent pick with his man-of-the-match performance in the previous game strengthening his case.

All-rounders: Pace-bowling all-rounders are essential on this kind of a surface with Colin de Grandhomme and Shivam Dube standing out. Although both of them didn't get many runs, they are capable of clearing the boundary. If one were to defer from the aforementioned duo, Mitchell Santner's left-arm spin is an excellent asset to have as well with his recent form being exemplary.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah is another must-have in the side with the star pacer showcasing his class in the first game. He returned figures of 1/33 with almost everyone going for more than nine runs per over. Along with him, Ish Sodhi and Yuzvendra Chahal should find a place in the fantasy side as well owing to their knack of picking wickets in the middle overs. One of Hamish Bennett or Blair Tickner should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Rohit Sharma's prior experience in New Zealand should serve him well as he looks to make amends for a no-show in the first game. While he is one of the frontrunners for the multiplier options, Colin Munro's recent form also holds him in good stead. With the burly opener playing most of his cricket at Eden Park, he would love to come good once again. Along with Rohit and Munro, Indian captain, Virat Kohli is a decent pick as well, with his average of 52.58 in this format standing out.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Colin Munro, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Hamish Bennett.

Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ross Taylor, Colin Munro, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Blair Tickner.

Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli