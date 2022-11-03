NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 37

The 37th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Ireland (IRE) take on New Zealand (NZ) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday, November 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs IRE Dream11 prediction.

New Zealand currently sit pretty at the top of Group 1 owing to having a superior net run rate (NRR) compared to England and Australia. A win in this fixture will almost assure them of a place in the semi-finals.

Ireland, on the other hand, have given a brilliant account of themselves in the World Cup, beating former champions England and West Indies. While they have a slim chance of making it to the semi-finals, Ireland will start as underdogs against New Zealand.

With two valuable points and possibly a semi-final berth up for grabs, a cracking contest is on the cards at the Adelaide Oval.

NZ vs IRE Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 37th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between New Zealand and Ireland will be played on November 4 at the Adelaide Oval. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs IRE, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1, Match 37

Date and Time: 4th November 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

NZ vs IRE pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 37

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score being 151. There should be some help on offer with the new ball with five wickets falling across four innings in the powerplay phase. In addition, the pacers have accounted for 23 out of the 27 wickets in two matches at the venue. Chasing will be the preferred choice, with the pitch not likely to change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 151

2nd-innings score: 132

NZ vs IRE Form Guide

New Zealand: W-NR-W-L

NZ vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

Ireland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland.

Ireland probable playing 11

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh/Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little.

NZ vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (3 matches, 96 runs, Average: 48.00)

Devon Conway has been New Zealand's best batter over the last few months, coming up with sizeable contributions at the top of the order. He has 96 runs in three matches in the tournament, with 92 of those coming against Australia. With the southpaw due another big knock, Conway is a top pick for your NZ vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Finn Allen (3 matches, 59 runs, SR: 196.67)

Finn Allen, like Devon Conway, started the tournament with a fine knock against Australia. He faltered against England and Sri Lanka, with the spinners being brought on early to tackle him. However, Allen is capable of scoring big runs, with his strike rate of 196.67 holding him in good stead. Given his potential, Allen could be a fine addition to your NZ vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Curtis Campher (6 matches, 119 runs, SR: 170.00)

Curtis Campher has come up with handy knocks in the tournament, scoring 119 runs at a strike rate of 170.00. He has also chipped in as the sixth bowler, picking up a few wickets in the process. With Campher in decent form coming into the game, he is a handy pick in your NZ vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Trent Boult (3 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 12.83)

Trent Boult has been New Zealand's best bowler in the tournament with six wickets at an average of 12.83. He has impressed with the new ball alongside Tim Southee, consistently picking up wickets in the powerplay. With the conditions likely to suit Boult, he is a must-have in your NZ vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Finn Allen

Finn Allen is one of the best openers in the world with 528 runs in 21 matches at an average of 25.14. Allen also strikes at 165 with the bat, holding him in good stead. While he has struggled a touch against spin, Allen is likely to face a lot of pace early on in the powerplay, making him a viable captaincy option for your NZ vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling is another explosive opener who has shown glimpses of his ability in the tournament. He has scored 133 runs in six matches at an average of 26.60. Like Allen, Stirling is known to take on the bowling in the powerplay and given his experience, he could be a fine pick as captain or vice-captain in your NZ vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Finn Allen 59 runs in 3 matches Trent Boult 6 wickets in 3 matches Mitchell Santner 6 wickets in 3 matches Paul Stirling 133 runs in 6 matches Joshua Little 8 wickets in 6 matches

NZ vs IRE match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Ireland have struggled against spin, losing at least three wickets to spin in each of their Super 12 matches so far. Along the same lines, Mitchell Santner has been sensational for New Zealand, picking up six wickets in three matches and impressing in his last outing against England. With Santner's form holding him in good stead, he could be a fine differential pick in your NZ vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway (c), Finn Allen

Batters: Paul Stirling, Kane Williamson, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner (vc), Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Joshua Little

NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Finn Allen (c)

Batters: Paul Stirling (vc), Glenn Phillips, Harry Tector, George Dockrell

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Joshua Little

