NZ vs NAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 5th, 2021

New Zealand and Namibia will take on each other at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on November 5, Friday.

New Zealand are on a roll after registering two back-to-back victories over India and Scotland. However, their journey wasn't smooth as they started the tournament on a losing note. But they quickly bounced back to stay in contention for the lone vacant semi-final spot.

Martin Guptill is back in good form, which is a good sign for the Blackcaps going into the business end of the tournament. However, other batters need to support him from the other end for New Zealand to advance to the next stage.

Namibia has enough match-winners in their XI and have been decent enough in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup 2021. They registered some impressive victories, and they would like to learn from their mistakes in their losses going forward.

Namibia will have a good chance to compete against New Zealand in their next encounter. They have competed well before against the cricketing giants and would be keen to repeat the same.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NZ vs NAM contest.

#3 Martin Guptill (NZ)

Martin Guptill was a bit inconsistent until the previous match. However, he came back to form with a 93-run knock over Scotland, which turned the game upside down for New Zealand.

On a wicket where other batters failed to score big, Guptill single-handedly led the attack. Guptill would love to add more runs against a relatively weak Namibian side with short boundaries on offer at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Kane Williamson has been in decent form since the start of the IPL 2021 UAE leg. However, he didn't reflect on the same form in the T20 World Cup 2021. He has scored 58 runs in three encounters so far. Surprisingly, he got out for a duck against Scotland.

Namibian bowlers would be keen to analyze the weaknesses of Kane Williamson. But the New Zealand skipper will aim to make it big if he gets a chance to bat on the Sharjah wicket.

Namibia's only all-round hope, David Wiese, has been exceptional in the tournament so far with over 180 runs and five wickets. He is expected to up the ante in the crucial game against New Zealand with both bat and ball.

The former South African all-rounder has been looking good with the bat up the order and is expected to reflect the same form. His unbeaten 66-run knock against the Netherlands remains one of the top knocks of the tournament.

