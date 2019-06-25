NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 26th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Prior the start of the World Cup, Pakistan and New Zealand were amongst the dark horses to win the competition. Fast forward 32 games, both teams have had contrasting campaigns with New Zealand being one of only two unbeaten teams in the competition, in contrast to Pakistan, who are hanging by the thread with only five points from six games.

Now, both of them play each other in a crucial match at Edgbaston on Wednesday as they look to inch forward to a semi-final spot in this year's World Cup. Inspite of a Carlos Brathwaithe special, Kane Williamson and co were able to steal a win from the jaws of defeat and will be looking to sustain their momentum against Pakistan, led by the enigmatic Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

Playing XI Updates

New Zealand

The Kiwis should field an unchanged team for yet another game after a brilliant win over West Indies. Kane Williamson has scored back-to-back centuries against South Africa and West Indies and will look to score some more runs in what is a crucial game for them.

The form of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro is a cause for concern which could see Henry Nicholls being drafted in while the bowling unit looks well balanced with Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham picking wickets regularly.

Possible XI: Munro, Guptill, Williamson(C), Taylor, Latham(WK), Neesham, Grandhomme, Santner, Henry, Boult and Ferguson

Pakistan

Pakistan too should field the same side that played against the Proteas earlier in the week. The batting unit has been fairly consistent with Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq constantly providing them with good starts. In Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir, they have two of the best in their respective departments and will be expected to lead from the front for the Pakistanis.

The depth in batting provided by Shadab and Imad Wasim should also come in handy on a surface that should see some runs being scored and possibly chased.

Possible XI: Imam, Zaman, Babar, Hafeez, Sohail, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Imad, Shadab, Wahab, Amir and Shaheen

Match Details

New Zealand vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 33

26th June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

Although the weather is set to be cloudy, no rain is expected on Wednesday, paving the way for a full game. Pacers will definitely get some help up front with off-pace deliveries being key on this surface, which is a touch on the slower side.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Inspite of his bad form in the middle order, Tom Latham is the preferred option with his ability to play pace and spin equally good being a key factor. Although Sarfaraz Ahmed has been in decent form, the balance of the side deems this move a poor one.

Batsmen: Kane Williamson supreme form makes him a must-have in the batting unit alongside the likes of Babar Azam and Ross Taylor. Martin Guptill is also a great option given he is due for a big score this tournament while one of Imam ul Haq or Fakhar Zaman should suffice as the final option.

All-rounders: While Mohammad Hafeez warrants a place in the side owing to his ability and experience, one of Jimmy Neesham or Colin de Grandhomme would make a worthwhile selection with the former putting in a match-winning performance with both bat and ball against South Africa at this very ground.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir and Trent Boult are must-haves in the bowling unit with their ability to swing the ball at a decent pace being their respective side's go-to weapon. Along with the aforementioned duo, Lockie Ferguson is also a good option with the KKR pacer already picking 14 wickets this tournament. Shaheen Shah Afridi should suffice as the final option while Shadab Khan could also be opted provided the limitations of the side are satisfied.

Captain: Kane Williamson has already scored two hundreds this tournament and looks good for more runs on Wednesday, making him the ideal captaincy option. Along with the Kiwi captain, Babar Azam and Martin Guptill are also good options to opt for.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Mohammad Amir, Lockie Ferguson and Shadab Khan. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Colin de Grandhomme, Mohammad Hafeez, Trent Boult, Mohammad Amir, Matt Henry and Shaheen Afridi. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Martin Guptill