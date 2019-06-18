NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 19th, 2019

A heavyweight clash awaits in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as New Zealand and South Africa sqaure off in what is a must win game for South Africa on Wednesday.

Both teams have begun their campaigns in contrasting fashion with the Kiwis being undefeated so far while South Africa only have a win over Afghanistan to show for from their five games so far.

Injuries have derailed South Africa's campaign although Lungi Ngidi is almost certain to return for South Africa against a very strong Kiwi batting unit led by their captain Kane Williamson. The venue for this iconic encounter, Edgbaston is set to host its first game of the season and with the wide array of superstars set to face off, one can expect a mouth-watering encounter.

With abundance of talent on both sides, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

South Africa:

Faf du Plessis(C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

Playing XI Updates

New Zealand

With their previous game being washed out, New Zealand shouldn't be making any changes considering the form that their players are in. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor have been in very good form with the bat although it has been the bowling that has propelled them into the top half of the league table.

Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry have 15 wickets between them while Trent Boult has been exceptional with the new ball inspite of only a couple of wickets to show for. Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme have also been decent with the ball whilst filling in the fifth bowler's quota but the onus will be on their opening pair of Guptill and Munro, whose start could be pivotal in what could be a rain-curtailed game.

Possible XI: Guptill, Munro, Williamson (C), Taylor, Latham(WK), Grandhomme, Neesham, Santner, Henry, Ferguson and Boult.

South Africa

Lungi Ngidi is slated to return at the expense of Beuran Hendricks, who couldn't pick a wicket against minnows Afghanistan last Saturday. Apart from the one change, South Africa should remain unchanged with Hashim Amla also finding some form at the top of the order.

Faf du Plessis could be pivotal for the Proteas come Wednesday considering this record against the Kiwis, whose bowling unit has been on the money in this World Cup. Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo have done pretty well with both bat and ball and provide them with balance in the playing XI while David Miller could come into the frame considering rain could a have a say early in the day.

Possible XI: de Kock(WK), Amla, Markram, Faf(C), Dussen, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Morris, Ngidi, Rabada and Tahir.

Match Details

New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 25

19th June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

Spinners will get extra help from the pitch which has traditionally produced high-scoring games over the years. The weather though isn't great with rain expected in the first half of the day. If the game does happen in the latter half, seamers will get extra help from the overcast conditions making it a competitive game between bat and ball on Wednesday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock has been South Africa's best batsman in the World Cup with two fifties to his name so far. Considering his explosiveness at the top of the order, he should be able to stave off Trent Boult and Matt Henry to score some vital runs.

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis and Kane Williamson are must have players in the fantasy team given their experience and talent in the top order. Martin Guptill is also another great option to have in the side with the Kiwi due for a big one while one of Hashim Amla or Aiden Markram should suffice as the final option in the batting unit.

Allrounders: Jimmy Neesham has had a wonderful 2019 with the Kiwi allrounder even picking a fifer earlier in the tournament. He is more than just a viable option to have in the fantasy team while the likes of Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris are also possible options to complete the all-rounders section.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir comes into this game on the back of a man-of-the-match performance and should continue his good form against New Zealand on Wednesday. The likes of Trent Boult and the returning Lungi Ngidi are also good options given their ability with the new ball while Lockie Ferguson's raw pace makes him one to watch out for.

Captain: Quinton de Kock and Kane Williamson are the ideal candidates given their form in recent months. Along with them, Faf du Plessis is also one to watch out for with this being a do-or-die game for the Proteas.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Jimmy Neesham, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Lungi Ngidi. Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jimmy Neesham, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson. Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis