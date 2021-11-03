NZ vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 3rd, 2021

In the 32nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand will lock horns with Scotland at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

New Zealand looks like a strong team to seal the vacant second spot in Group 2 for the semi-finals. They started the tournament with a defeat over Pakistan. However, they quickly bounced back and won their next fixture against India.

Scotland made it to the Super 12 stage after defeating three different opponents in Round 1. However, they have lost both the Super 12 fixtures they've played thus far against Afghanistan and Namibia.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NZ vs SCO contest.

Pakistan v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Ish Sodhi has been immaculate with his lines and lengths in the tournament so far. He has played two matches in the competition and has been largely successful with four important wickets.

He is one of the bowlers who changed the complexion of the game with his top-class spells. With the same wicket likely to be laid for this game in Dubai, Ish Sodhi knows where to pitch the ball to make batters struggle.

#2 Trent Boult

India v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Trent Boult was the chief architect in New Zealand’s win over India. He completely kept India on the back foot, and the sub-continent side never got even an inch of a chance to get back into the game later.

Boult has picked up four wickets so far in the tournament and would love to add more to his tally going forward. It will be interesting to see how Scotland's batters play against Boult.

Pakistan v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Calm and composed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continues to impress once and for all with his brilliant batting and captaincy. Williamson has scored 58 runs in two games so far in the tournament.

Kane will be eager to unveil his bag of tricks going into the next few important games of the tournament. The UAE track is better suited to Kane Williamson’s batting.

