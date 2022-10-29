NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 27

The 27th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see New Zealand (NZ) take on Sri Lanka (SL) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Saturday, October 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction.

New Zealand are the only unbeaten team in the group, with the likes of Devon Conway and Tim Southee in decent form. Kane Williamson and Co. will be keen to strengthen their positions at the top of the group with another win. They come across a talented Sri Lankan side who ran the hosts Australia close in their previous game. Although they have had injury concerns to deal with, Sri Lanka still have a well-balanced side to fall back on. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game of cricket beckons at the SCG.

NZ vs SL Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 27th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played on October 29 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs SL, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1, Match 27

Date and Time: 29th October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

NZ vs SL pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 27

The pitch at the SCG has been a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings total being 195. The powerplay phase has seen 12 wickets fall across six innings, indicating help on offer for the new-ball bowlers. Spin should also have a say, accounting for 42 percent of the wickets in the last two matches. Although all three matches in the T20 World Cup in Sydney have been won by the sides batting first, the overall record is more favorable to the chasing side.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 195

2nd-innings score: 112

NZ vs SL Form Guide

New Zealand: WWWLW

Sri Lanka: LWWWL

NZ vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell/Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

Sri Lanka injury/team news

Binura Fernando has been ruled out of the tournament.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan/Asitha Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana.

NZ vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (92(58) in the previous match vs Australia)

Devon Conway was the top run-scorer for New Zealand in the previous game against Australia. He scored a 58-ball 92, complementing the big-hitting abilities of Finn Allen and James Neesham. Given his recent form, Conway stands out as a top pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Finn Allen (42(16) in the previous match vs Australia)

While Conway anchored the innings for New Zealand, Finn Allen set the tone for the Kiwis' big win against Australia. He scored a 16-ball 42 at the top of the order, providing New Zealand with the perfect start. He has a T20I strike rate of 166.99 and has three scores of 50 or more in 19 T20Is. With Allen due for a big knock, he is a must-have in your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (5 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 15.67)

Wanindu Hasaranga has been Sri Lanka's best bowler in the tournament, picking up nine wickets in five matches. Although he had a rare off-day against Australia, Hasaranga is one of the best leg-spinners in the world. With Hasaranga also boasting a T20I strike rate of 121, he is a top pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Trent Boult (2/24 in the previous match vs Australia)

Trent Boult was in top form against Australia, picking up two wickets and conceding just 24 runs in his quota of overs. Boult is a fine exponent of swing bowling and has a T20I strike rate of 17.07 with the ball. Given the conditions on offer, Boult should be a fine addition to your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Finn Allen

The last time Finn Allen played at the SCG, he scored a 16-ball 42 against the Australians. Allen has a knack for scoring quick runs at the top of the order and is more than capable of converting starts into big ones. Given Allen's recent form, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is Sri Lanka's most important asset in this format. He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament at the time of writing, picking up nine wickets in five matches. The conditions at the SCG could assist Hasaranga, who is also a viable option with the bat. With Hasaranga also having a decent record against New Zealand - four wickets at an average of 16.25, he is a decent captaincy choice in your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Finn Allen 42(16) in the previous match Tim Southee 3 wickets in 1 match Charith Asalanka 100 runs in 4 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 9 wickets in 5 matches Pathum Nissanka 137 runs in 4 matches

NZ vs SL match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Sri Lanka's pace attack has been hampered by injuries, with Dushmantha Chameera and Binura Fernando being ruled out. This plays into the hands of Devon Conway and Finn Allen, who love to take on the pacers. With both of them in fine form coming into the game, Conway and Allen could be game-changing selections in your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, click here!

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Finn Allen (c)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Glenn Phillips, Pathum Nissanka

Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway (c), Finn Allen

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Glenn Phillips, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson (vc), Lahiru Kumara, Tim Southee

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes