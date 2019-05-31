NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 1st, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 59 // 31 May 2019, 14:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

2015 ICC Cricket World Cup finalists New Zealand will look to better their performance in the previous edition this time around as they kickstart their campaign against Sri Lanka, who looks a shadow of themselves.

With the appointment of Dimuth Karunaratne as captain, Sri Lanka look to add much-needed calmness and stability at the top of the order as more expressive batsmen in Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis make merry.

On Saturday, they encounter the Kiwis, who look more balanced and experienced as well with most of their players already aware of the pressures of a World Cup. As the scenic Sophia Gardens hosts their first game of the tournament, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay

Playing XI Updates

New Zealand

Tom Latham is an uncertainty with the first choice wicket-keeper not playing in either of two warm-up games. If not passed fit for the game, Tom Blundell should fill in for him while Colin Munro and Henry Nicholls vie for the openers slot.

Advertisement

New Zealand have a number of all-round options in their matchday squad and would prefer Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner, given their current form. Trent Boult leads the bowling attack for the Kiwis with one of Matt Henry or Tim Southee partnering him whilst the pace of Lockie Ferguson should hurry the batsmen.

Possible XI: Guptill, Nicholls/Munro, Williamson (C), Taylor, Latham/Blundell, Neesham, Santner, Southee, Sodhi, Boult and Ferguson.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka weren't able to get the desired results in the warm-up game but should have zeroed in on a preferred line-up with Lahiru Thirimanne and Jeevan Mendis well for them in the two games. Dimuth Karunaratne will open the batting alongside Thirimanne, who should get the nod over Avishka Fernando while the trio of Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera remain their best bet against the Kiwis.

A heap of all-rounders then follow Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera and Isuru Udana capable of scoring quick runs. Lasith Malinga is their go-to bowler as he leads a relatively weak bowling unit alongside Suranga Lakmal. Jeevan Mendis and Jeffrey Vandersay will vie for the main spinner's spot with the former more likely to be given the nod.

Possible XI: Karunaratne(C), Thirimanne, Mendis, Kusal Perera(WK), Mathews, Thisara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Malinga and Lakmal.

Match Details

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 3

1st June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The warm-up game between India and Bangladesh saw a high-scoring encounter with KL Rahul and MS Dhoni smashing hundreds against a clueless Bangladesh bowling attack. Another such track is expected on Saturday with a hint of turn on offer for the spinners in the middle phase of either innings.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: With a couple of viable wicket-keeper options of offer, Kusal Mendis is the only one picked with the uncertainty surrounding Tom Latham's fitness and Kusal Perera's lack of form. Kusal Mendis is one of Sri Lanka's best batsman in this format and should be able to score some runs on a good batting track in Cardiff.

Batsmen: Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill have been prolific for the Kiwis over the last few years and warranty a place in the side while Ross Taylor is also a decent option. From the Sri Lankan roster, veteran Angelo Mathews is a viable option as well while captain Dimuth Karunaratne would also love to score some runs upfront if they were to stand a chance of competing against New Zealand.

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham is a must have with his big hitting abilities bound to come into play while the likes of Mitchell Santner and Thisara Perera also decent option to have in your side.

Bowlers: Lasith Malinga remains the only genuine threat with the ball from the Sri Lankan set of players and is a must-have in the side along with Trent Boult, who was in top form over the two warm-up games. Leggie Ish Sodhi is also a great option to have in the side while Isuru Udana's batting abilities give him the nod over Lakmal.

Captain: Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill are the front-runners for captaincy given their record in English conditions. Given the strength of the Sri Lankan bowling unit, they should score big runs and give their side a chance at a win in their first game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Mendis (WK), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Isuru Udana and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Martin Guptill

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Mendis (WK), Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Dimuth Karunaratne, Jimmy Neesham, Thisara Perera, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult and Lasith Malinga. Captain: Kane Williamson