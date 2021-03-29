New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s 2nd T20I Match - Mar 30, 2021

The second T20I between Australia Women and New Zealand Women takes place at McLean Park on Tuesday.

Although the White Ferns succumbed to yet another defeat, they did give the Aussies a run for their money in the first T20I. Sophie Devine and co. were undone by Ashleigh Gardner's blitzkrieg in the last 10 overs, but there were a lot of positives to takeaway from the defeat. However, New Zealand Women will need their big guns to step up to the fore and the onus will be on Devine and Amelia Kerr to deliver with bat and ball if they are to level the series on Tuesday.

But it isn't going to be easy against Australia, a side that oozes class and confidence like no other team in the women's division. Blessed with immaculate depth and balance, Australia will head into the game as clear favorites with a series win in their sights. While their bowlers will be key once again, all eyes will be on their top trio of Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney and captain Meg Lanning, all of whom had outings to forget in the previous game. With both teams desperate to win, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket at McLean Park on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton and Hannah Rowe.

Australia Women

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (WK), Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa and Tayla Vlaeminck.

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (WK).

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt and Tayla Vlaeminck

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: 30th March 2021, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring match is on the cards, but there will be some help on offer for the pacers as well. While there should be extra swing and bounce off the surface for the pacers, the spinners should also come into play as the match progresses. With this being an evening fixture, dew could play a part in the second innings. Both teams will look to chase, with 150 being a competitive total at the venue.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Healy, A Gardner, A Satterthwaite, B Halliday, B Mooney, J Jonassen, A Kerr, S Devine, J Kerr, G Wareham and T Vlaeminck

Captain: B Mooney, Vice-captain: S Devine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Healy, M Schutt, A Satterthwaite, B Halliday, B Mooney, J Jonassen, A Kerr, S Devine, R Mair, G Wareham and T Vlaeminck

Captain: S Devine, Vice-captain: A Healy