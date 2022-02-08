NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Only T20I match - February 9th, 2022

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the only T20I on Wednesday, February 9 at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are yet to win a single game in New Zealand out of three matches. Hence, the odds are slightly stacked against them going into the game. It remains to be seen if the Women in Blue can register their maiden win this time around.

The White Ferns, led by veteran Sophie Devine, on the other hand, have decent numbers at home. Moreover, the fact that they have dominated India at home across formats should give them a lot of confidence. The home team will go into the game as firm favorites.

In the article, let's look at three players who you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 teams for the India vs New Zealand T20I.

#3 Sophie Devine

WBBL Final - Scorchers v Strikers

Sophie Devine has been in incredible form of late, having recently led the Wellington team to glory in the Women's Super Smash. Prior to that she was exceptional for the Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League (BBL).

Devine has impressive numbers against India in T20Is out of 10 matches. She has scored 295 runs at an average of 32.77 and a strike rate of 147.5. She has also picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.09.

#2 Suzie Bates

Super Smash Elimination Final - Otago Sparks v Auckland Hearts

Suzie Bates doesn't have overly great numbers against India as she has scored only 245 runs from 11 matches at an average of 22.27 and a strike rate of 107.45. But her recent form in the shortest format is worth envying.

Bates was the leading run-scorer in the Women's Super Smash, although her team finished as the runners-up. The right-hander scored 504 runs in the tournament from 12 matches at an average of 56 with five fifties to her name.

#1 Smriti Mandhana

New Zealand v India - T20 Game 1

Smriti Mandhana has been a fulcrum of India's top-order batting over the last four years. She has scored 197 runs from seven games against New Zealand at an average of 28.14 with two half-centuries to her name.

Last time India toured New Zealand, the women's prodigy scored 180 runs from three games at an average of 60. She got her top score of 86 at Seddon Park in Hamilton and notched the other fifty in Wellington.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar