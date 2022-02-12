NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and India Women (IN-W) is set to take place at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Saturday.

After an entertaining one-off T20I, the action now shifts to the ODIs as both teams look to fine-tune their squads ahead of the Women's World Cup. India have a good mix of youth and experience with Mithali Raj leading the the troops. Although they may be without Smriti Mandhana for this game, the visitors have enough firepower to get one over the White Ferns, who will start as the favorites. With the likes of Amelia Kerr and Harmanpreet Kaur lset to lock horns, a cracking game beckons in Queenstown.

NZ-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates (c), Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Amelia Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr

IN-W XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh

Match Details

NZ-W vs IN-W, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 12th February 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the John Davies Oval. Although the batters should enjoy the bounce and carry off the surface, there should be some swing on offer as well. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key with the pitch not likely to change much during the game. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions first up, with 240-250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh: Richa Ghosh has been a consistent performer for the Indian team over the last few years, often coming up with handy knocks down the order. With Smriti Mandhana's availability still up in the air, Ghosh could be in for a significant role in the middle order, making her a fine addition to your NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Suzie Bates: Suzie Bates is one of the finest players in the ODI format with a heap of experience under her belt. She has been in good form as well, scoring 36 in the one-off T20I against India. Given Bates' ability to score big runs, she is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is the best all-rounder in the women's game with her ability to single-handedly win games being noteworthy. She has been in decent form on the domestic circuit and had a good outing against India in the one-off T20 as well. Although she is likely to bat in the middle order, expect her to have a say in the outcome of this game with both the bat and ball.

Bowler

Jhulan Goswami: Jhulan Goswami is set to lead the Indian bowling attack in the upcoming series and the World Cup, with her knack for taking wickets still holding her in good stead. In addition to her undeniable bowling prowess, Goswami can also chip in with the bat lower down the order, making her a must-have in your NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (NZ-W)

Suzie Bates (NZ-W)

Mithali Raj (IN-W)

Important stats for NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Jhulan Goswami - 4 wickets in 3 matches in previous series vs Australia Women, Bowl Average: 28.75

Sophie Devine - 109 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches in previous series vs England Women

Shafali Verma - 86 runs in 3 matches in previous series vs Australia Women, Bat Average: 28.67

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richa Ghosh, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami and Jess Kerr

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur.

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richa Ghosh, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar

Captain: Shafali Verma. Vice-captain: Sophie Devine.

Edited by Samya Majumdar