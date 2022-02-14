NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and India Women (IN-W) is set to take place at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Tuesday.

New Zealand stormed into a series lead on the back of Suzie Bates' hundred last week. They will be keen to sustain their momentum and fine-tune their squad ahead of the all-important Women's World Cup. However, India will also look to return to winning ways after a spirited performance in the previous game. While Smriti Mandhana could return, all eyes will be on the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj as India look to level the series. With some of the best players in women's cricket taking to the field, a cracking game beckons at the John Davies Oval.

NZ-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr

IN-W XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana/Sabbhineni Meghana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana/Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Match Details

NZ-W vs IN-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 15th February 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch at the John Davies Oval is a good one to bat on. The pacers should get some bounce and swing early on with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters, meanwhile, will look to bide their time in the middle, with wickets in hand being the key. There should be some help on offer for the spinners as well, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 240-250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh: Richa Ghosh had a decent outing in the previous ODI, but couldn't convert a promising start into a big one. Ghosh is known for her explosive style of batting in the middle order. And given her ability behind the stumps, she should get the nod over Katey Martin in your NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Suzie Bates: Suzie Bates was the star of the show in the previous ODI, scoring a sensational hundred at the top of the order. She has been in decent form all summer, both with Otago and New Zealand. With her experience and ability to score the big runs bound to come into play, Bates is one to watch out for yet again.

All-rounder

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr had a decent outing herself in the previous game and chipped in with both bat and ball. While her leg-spin is a key asset for the White Ferns in the middle overs, she is expected to bat at No.3 in this game, giving her a chance to maximize her potential. Given her recent form, Kerr is a must-have in your NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jhulan Goswami: Jhulan Goswami led the Indian bowling attack well in the previous game, picking up a couple of wickets in the process. The lanky pacer has the experience to excel in overseas conditions with her ability to generate some discomforting bounce being key. With the conditions helping her ability to swing the ball too, Goswami should claim a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (NZ-W)

Suzie Bates (NZ-W)

Mithali Raj (IN-W)

Important stats for NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Deepti Sharma - 16(24) and 2/47 vs New Zealand Women in previous ODI

Suzie Bates - 106(111) vs India Women in previous ODI

Shafali Verma - 86 runs in 3 matches in previous series vs Australia Women, Bat Average: 28.67

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richa Ghosh, Suzie Bates, Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Devine, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar and Jess Kerr

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-captain: Shafali Verma.

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richa Ghosh, Suzie Bates, Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Jess Kerr

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur.

Edited by Samya Majumdar