NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and India Women (IN-W) is set to take place at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Friday.

After two thrilling victories, New Zealand will be looking to wrap up the series with another brilliant performance against India Women, who have struggled for consistency on this tour. Although personnel concerns did play a part, the visitors are at full strength with Smriti Mandhana and Meghna Singh out of managed quarantine. Although India will be keen to notch up their first win of the tour, New Zealand, with their slew of world-class all-rounders, will walk into this clash as the clear favorites. With both teams eyeing a big win, an intriguing contest awaits at the John Davies Oval.

NZ-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr

IN-W XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Match Details

NZ-W vs IN-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 18th February 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the John Davies Oval with ample help on offer for the bowlers as well. Although there will be nice carry and bounce off the surface, the pacers should get the new ball to move around a bit and keep the batters on their toes. But there won't be much turn on offer, and variations in pace will be key for the spinners in the middle overs. The pitch isn't expected to change much during the game, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 250 should be par at the venue, with wickets in hand towards the backend of the innings being crucial to the cause.

Today’s NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh: Richa Ghosh has been impressive for India in the middle order, coming up with handy runs at a fair rate. Her ability to get going from ball one should hold her in good stead ahead of this game.

Batter

Suzie Bates: Although Suzie Bates wasn't able to get many runs in the previous game, she has already scored a hundred in the ODI series. Bates is one of the most experienced players in the world, with her record speaking for herself. Given her recent form and ability to score big runs, Bates is a good addition to your NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr was the star of the show in the previous game as she scored a match-winning hundred to help New Zealand chase down 270 with an over to spare. In addition to her impressive batting form and ability, Kerr is a great bowler too, making her a must-have in your NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Poonam Yadav: Although Poonam Yadav has blown hot and cold in the series, she has kept the scoring down in the middle overs. Poonam, who relies on extracting turn at a relatively slow pace and lure batters into making mistakes, will be key for India with the ball. With some help on offer for the spinners, Poonam should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (NZ-W)

Suzie Bates (NZ-W)

Mithali Raj (IN-W)

Important stats for NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Deepti Sharma - 6 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Bowl Average: 16.50

Suzie Bates - 122 runs in 2 matches in this series, Bat Average: 61.00

Amelia Kerr - 152 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches in this series

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richa Ghosh, Maddy Green, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar and Jess Kerr

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur.

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richa Ghosh, Suzie Bates, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Jess Kerr

Captain: Shafali Verma. Vice-captain: Sophie Devine.

Edited by Samya Majumdar