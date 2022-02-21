NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th ODI

The fourth ODI between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and India Women (IN-W) is set to take place at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Tuesday.

New Zealand have already sealed a series win with three close triumphs over India. However, the White Ferns will be keen to sustain their momentum going into the all-important Women's World Cup next month. India, on the other hand, have given a good account of themselves despite not being able to get over the finish line. With Smriti Mandhana likely to return for this game, the visitors will fancy their chances of a win over New Zealand, who will start as favorites. All in all, another thrilling contest is on the cards between the two sides at the John Davies Oval.

NZ-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Katey Martin (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe and Jess Kerr

IN-W XI

Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana and Ekta Bisht

Match Details

NZ-W vs IN-W, 4th ODI

Date and Time: 22nd February 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch Report

As seen in the series, another high-scoring game beckons at the John Davies Oval. There should be ample movement and bounce available off the surface for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters, meanwhile, will need to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. There isn't much turn available off the surface, and variations in pace will serve the spinners well. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260-270 being a good score at the venue.

Today’s NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh: Richa Ghosh didn't play the previous game, but is likely to return to the playing XI. Her ability to score quick runs down the order makes her a valuable option with the bat, holding her in good stead ahead of this encounter. Although Katey Martin is a fine player herself, Ghosh should get the nod in your NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Mithali Raj: Mithali Raj has been fairly consistent in the middle order with over 100 runs to her name in the series. While her experience is bound to serve her well, Mithali has also been in decent form, making her a fine option for your NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is one of the best all-rounders in the world, but she hasn't been able to deliver with the bat in the series. While her bowling has been decent, Devine, who has promoted herself to the top of the order, hasn't been able to negotiate the new ball to perfection. However, given what she is capable of in white-ball cricket, Devine should be one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Jess Kerr: Jess Kerr, like Richa Ghosh, didn't feature in the previous game. But she has been New Zealand's best bowler by a distance in this series. The pacer has five wickets to her name in two games. She is also handy with the bat and can be backed to put in another good performance in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (NZ-W) - 398 points

Deepti Sharma (IN-W) - 320 points

Mithali Raj (IN-W) - 202 points

Important stats for NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Deepti Sharma - 7 wickets in 3 matches in this series, Bowl Average: 22.29

Suzie Bates - 127 runs in 3 matches in this series, Bat Average: 42.33

Amelia Kerr - 219 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches in this series

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (4th ODI)

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richa Ghosh, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Ekta Bisht, Jess Kerr and Renuka Singh

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Mithali Raj.

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Jhulan Goswami, Jess Kerr and Renuka Singh

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Shafali Verma.

Edited by Samya Majumdar