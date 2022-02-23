NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th ODI

The fifth ODI between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and India Women (IN-W) is set to take place at John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Thursday.

New Zealand have been the better of the two sides by some distance, with the scoreline also suggesting the same. However, the White Ferns will be keen to sustain their momentum going into the all-important Women's World Cup next month. But they face a wounded Indian side who have struggled for consistency and will be hoping to end the series on a high with a win. Although they will start as underdogs, India have a lot of firepower to bank on in the batting department, paving the way for a thrilling contest at the John Davies Oval.

NZ-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe and Jess Kerr

IN-W XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana and Jhulan Goswami

Match Details

NZ-W vs IN-W, 5th ODI

Date and Time: 24th February 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch Report

As seen in the series, a high-scoring game is on the cards at the John Davies Oval. The batters will look to attack the bowling from ball one even though there should be some swing on offer for the pacers early on. The spinners should also come into play in the middle overs, with variations in pace being the key. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss. 250-260 should be a good total as the pitch is not likely to change much during the game.

Today’s NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh: Richa Ghosh scored a whirlwind fifty in the previous game, the fastest by an Indian woman in ODIs. Ghosh has been in decent form throughout the series and given her recent burst of form, she should get the nod over Katey Martin in your NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana is back in Indian colors, but the previous game didn't go according to plan for the southpaw. However, she has a heap of experience to fall back on and has a knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order. With Mandhana being due for a big one ahead of the all-important Women's World Cup, she is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine hasn't performed as per her lofty standards despite batting at the top of the order. The White Ferns captain is one of the premier all-rounders in the world and can win games single-handedly with both the bat and ball. Although Amelia Kerr is a fine option as well, Devine should be a must-have in your NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jess Kerr: Jess Kerr has been impressive in the series, with the pacer picking up seven wickets in three matches. Her ability to swing the new ball both ways and also hold her own with the bat in the lower order adds value to her case. Taking her form into consideration, Kerr can be backed to deliver a good performance in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (NZ-W) - 608 points

Deepti Sharma (IN-W) - 366 points

Suzie Bates (NZ-W) - 268 points

Important stats for NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Deepti Sharma - 8 wickets in 4 matches in this series, Bowl Average: 25.62

Suzie Bates - 168 runs in 4 matches in this series, Bat Average: 42.00

Amelia Kerr - 287 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches in this series

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (5th ODI)

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richa Ghosh, Suzie Bates, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Sneh Rana, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr and Renuka Singh

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Sophie Devine.

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richa Ghosh, Suzie Bates, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Sneh Rana, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr and Jhulan Goswami

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma.

Edited by Samya Majumdar