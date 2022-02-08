NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for One-off T20I

The one-off T20I between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and India Women (IN-W) is set to take place at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Wednesday.

Indian Women are back in action after a long break as they begin their preparations for the all-important Women's World Cup 2022. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will look to get some much-needed game-time under their belts and gain some momentum ahead of the marquee tournament. However, hosts New Zealand are a force to be reckoned with in the white-ball formats. With Amelia Kerr also returning to the fold, the White Ferns will start as the clear favorites. But with India well and truly capable of holding their own in this format, an intriguing game beckons at the John Davies Oval.

NZ-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu and Fran Jonas/Frances Mackay

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Meghna Singh and Simran Bahadur

Match Details

NZ-W vs IN-W, One-off T20I

Date and Time: 9th February 2022, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons with ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The pacers should get some nice carry and movement, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners should come into play, but will need to be wary of the square boundaries. Wickets in hand will be key towards the backend of the innings, with 140-150 being par at the venue. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and make good use of the conditions up front.

Today’s NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh: Richa Ghosh comes into this series on the back of some valuable WBBL experience. She adds value down the order with her explosive batting and ability to clear the boundary at will. With Ghosh likely to take up a floater's role, she should get the nod over Katey Martin in your NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Suzie Bates: Suzie Bates had a decent Women's Super Smash campaign, starring for Otago. She would be keen to translate the same form into the international scene, with her ability to score big runs being well-documented. With her experience also factoring in, Bates is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is one of the best players in world cricket with her ability to win games single-handedly being key. The White Ferns all-rounder starred in the recently concluded Women's Super Smash final, handing Wellington yet another title. With Devine likely to play a major role with both the bat and ball, she is a must-have in your NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Poonam Yadav: Poonam Yadav also comes back into the Indian set-up on the back of a WBBL stint, adding some much-needed experience. Her ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs with her loopy leg-breaks adds variety and strength to the Indian bowling attack, making her the focal point. Expect Yadav to claim a wicket or two at the expense of the White Ferns.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (NZ-W)

Poonam Yadav (IN-W)

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W)

Important stats for NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr - 346 runs and 17 wickets in 11 Women's Super Smash 2021-22 matches

Sophie Devine - 153 runs and 7 wickets in 4 Women's Super Smash 2021-22 matches

Smriti Mandhana - 1971 runs in 84 T20I matches, Average: 25.93

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (One-off T20I)

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richa Ghosh, Suzie Bates, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Deepti Sharma, Amy Satterthwaite, Poonam Yadav, Meghna Singh and Jess Kerr

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur.

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richa Ghosh, Suzie Bates, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Deepti Sharma, Brooke Halliday, Poonam Yadav, Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr.

Edited by Samya Majumdar