NZ-XI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England vs New Zealand 2023, Practice Test

The warm-up Test match of the England vs New Zealand 2023 will see New Zealand XI (NZ-XI) squaring off against England (ENG) at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, February 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NZ-XI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first practice Test match of the series. New Zealand XI drew their last Test series against Pakistan by 0-0. England, on the other hand, won their last Test series against Pakistan by a margin of 3-0 under the leadership of Ben Stokes.

New Zealand XI will give it their all to win the match, but England, who have been in superb form of late, are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NZ-XI vs ENG Match Details

The warm-up Test match of the England vs New Zealand 2023 will be played on February 8 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 6.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-XI vs ENG, Match 1

Date and Time: February 08, 2023, 6.30 am IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially the pacers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch and take advantage of the early bounce and swing.

NZ-XI vs ENG Form Guide

NZ-XI - Will be playing their first match

ENG - Will be playing their first match

NZ-XI vs ENG Probable Playing XI

NZ-XI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Will Young, William Taylor O Donnell, Robert Roux O'Donnell, Tom Bruce (c), Quinn Sunde(WK), Sean Solia, Sean Davey, Theo van Woerkom, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok, and Jarrod Mckay.

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Olly Stone, and Jack Leach.

NZ-XI vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Foakes

B Foakes is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the middle order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. O Pope is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Root

W Young and J Root are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Brook played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Stokes

S Davey and B Stokes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and are also expected to pick up wickets. T Van Woerkom is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Jamieson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Broad and K Jamieson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected keep the rhythm going. O Stone is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NZ-XI vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

J Root

J Root will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 10629 runs and picked up 52 wickets in just 127 Test matches.

B Stokes

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Stokes as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 5602 runs and taken 193 wickets in just 89 test matches.

5 Must-Picks for NZ-XI vs ENG, Match 1

K Jamieson

S Broad

J Root

B Stokes

W Young

New Zealand XI vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New Zealand XI vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Foakes

Batters: J Root, W Young, H Brook

All-rounders: B Stokes, S Davey, T Van Woerkom

Bowlers: S Broad, O Stone, K Jamieson, J Mckay

New Zealand XI vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Foakes

Batters: J Root, W Young, Z Crawley

All-rounders: B Stokes, S Davey

Bowlers: S Broad, O Stone, K Jamieson, J Mckay, J Leach

