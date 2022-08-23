OVI vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Men's Hundred 2022, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Oval Invincibles (OVI) take on Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) at the Kia Oval in London on Tuesday, August 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the OVI vs BPH Dream11 prediction.

Both Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix boast the same record of 10 points after five matches in the Hundred. While the Pheonix have their bowlers to thank for a couple of close wins, the Oval Invincibles have been the more impressive of the two, with Will Jacks standing out for them. While the Invincibles' big guns Jason Roy and Sam Billings are yet to fire with the bat, their depth has served them well. But against a top-heavy Birmingham Phoenix side comprising Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone, the Oval Invincibles will have their task cut out.

With a win boosting either side's chances of a top-three finish, an intriguing game beckons at the Kia Oval.

OVI vs BPH Match Details

The 23rd match of the Men's Hundred between Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix will be played on August 23 at the Kia Oval in London. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OVI vs BPH, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: 23rd August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Live Streaming: Fancode

OVI vs BPH Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kia Oval should favor the batters, with the first-innings scores at the venue reading 158 and 142 in the Hundred this season. There will be some extra movement and bounce on offer for the pacers, with Reece Topley picking up three wickets in the previous game here. Teams have preferred to chase at the Kia Oval, a trend that should continue today as well.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st innings score: 150

2nd innings score: 147

OVI vs BPH Form Guide

Oval Invincibles: LWWWL

Birmingham Phoenix: LWWWL

OVI vs BPH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Oval Invincibles injury/team news

While Rilee Rossouw is doubtful, this will be Sunil Narine's final game before he leaves for the CPL. Peter Hatzoglou will be Narine's replacement for the remainder of the season.

Mohammad Hasnain has been named as Shaheen Afridi's replacement for the Asia Cup.

Oval Invincibles probable playing 11

Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw/Hilton Cartwright, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c&wk), Jordan Cox, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Danny Briggs, Matt Milnes and Reece Topley.

Birmingham Phoenix injury/team news

No changes are expected for Birmingham Phoenix.

Birmingham Phoenix probable playing 11

Miles Hammond, Will Smeed, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade, Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Kane Richardson, Imran Tahir, Tom Helm and Henry Brookes.

OVI vs BPH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Wade (4 matches, 65 runs)

Matthew Wade has been used in a middle-order role by the Phoenix this season. He has put in scores of 10,38,14 and three with a strike rate of 127.4. While he is unlikely to open the batting, Wade is an experienced campaigner who can go after both the pacers and spinners. Although Sam Billings is not a bad option by any means, Wade's favorable match-up with the Oval Invincibles spinners should hold him in good stead.

Top Batter Pick

Will Jacks (4 matches, 201 runs, Average: 67.00)

Will Jacks has been one of the stars of the tournament, scoring 201 runs in just four matches. He is one of two centurions in the competition, with him scoring 108 (48) in his previous appearance at the Oval. With the Oval Invincibles opener presenting a handy bowling option, Jacks is a must-have in your OVI vs BPH Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (5 matches, 132 runs, 5 wickets)

Sam Curran has perhaps been the Oval Invincibles' most important player this season. He is among the team's highest run-getters and has bowled in crunch overs with aplomb. Like Jacks, Curran has been brilliant at the Oval with a player-of-the-match performance to his name against the Northern Superchargers. Given the conditions on offer, Curran is an important pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tom Helm (5 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 18.71)

Tom Helm has been the surprise package for the Birmingham Phoenix, picking up seven wickets in five matches. While he has been a touch expensive at times, Helm has hit hard lengths and consistently outfoxed batters. With Helm picking up a wicket in every game in the Hundred this season, he could be backed to continue the trend against the Oval Invincibles.

OVI vs BPH match captain and vice-captain choices

Jason Roy

Jason Roy has been in woeful form, scoring just 30 runs in five matches. He has tried a touch too hard in getting himself into runscoring ways, a ploy that has backfired. But Roy remains a brilliant player of pace. With none of the Birmingham Phoenix pacers oozing fear, this is perhaps Roy's best chance for a big score in the Hundred.

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone is Birmingham Phoenix's top runscorer this season, scoring 128 runs in five matches. While he has blown hot and cold with the ball (one wicket at an average of 57.00), Livingstone has three scores of 20 or more with the bat. With the star all-rounder in good form, Livingstone is a fine choice for captaincy in your OVI vs BPH Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for OVI vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats Sam Curran 332 132 runs, 5 wickets in 5 matches Sunil Narine 348 9 wickets in 5 matches Kane Richardson 244 7 wickets in 4 matches Will Smeed 195 124 runs in 5 matches Jason Roy 57 30 runs in 5 matches

OVI vs BPH match expert tips

Sam Curran has been brilliant at the Oval in all competitions this season. In the Hundred, he has scored 71 runs and taken two wickets in two matches at the venue. The conditions are tailor-made for Curran, who is likely to bat higher up the order and bowl in the powerplay and death overs, making him a potential game-changing pick for this OVI vs BPH game.

OVI vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

OVI vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

OVI vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Jason Roy (c), Liam Livingstone (vc), Will Jacks, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Reece Topley, Tom Helm

OVI vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

OVI vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Matthew Wade

Batters: Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks (c), Will Smeed

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (vc), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Tom Curran

