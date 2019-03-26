PAK vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 27th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In spite of Australia's best batsmen in Steve Smith and David Warner missing out for the visitors, they have hit top gear with just a few months left as they recorded their fifth straight win in the ODI format in the second ODI against Pakistan.

With the series in the offering, they face the Men in Green once again albeit in a different venue - Abu Dhabi. Unlike what is generally expected of the Pakistan bowlers, they haven't been able to trouble the Australian batsmen, with only four Aussie wickets being taken in the two games played till now.

While a few places in the Pakistan side are still up for grabs, the fringe players will be looking to make most of the opportunity and upstage an upbeat Australian side full of confidence when the two take on each other on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan:

Shoaib Malik (C), Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan, Abid Ali, Saad Ali, Umar Akmal, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Playing XI Updates:

Pakistan:

Faheem Ashraf has been rested for the last three ODIs, paving the way for either Usman Khan Shinwari or Junaid Khan - who haven't featured in the series yet - to stake their claims in the Pakistan World Cup squad.

The batting should remain the same with Pakistan scoring in excess of 280 on both occasions in Sharjah. Imad Wasim will play the floater role in the death overs in Faheem's absence while Yasir Shah might be persisted with once again on a conductive pitch for spinners.

Possible XI: Masood, Imam, Akmal, Sohail, Malik(C), Rizwan(WK), Wasim, Yasir, Usman/Junaid, Hasnain and Abbas/Aamir.

Australia:

Jhye Richardson injured himself early in the first innings and is ruled out for the rest of the tour. Pat Cummins is the front-runner to play instead of him while there is an outside chance of Kane Richardson playing. The batting unit looks settled with Aaron Finch finally returning to form, and the others also chipping in when required.

Possible XI: Finch(C), Khawaja, Marsh, Handscomb, Maxwell, Stoinis, Carey(WK), Cummins/Kane, Zampa, Coulter-Nile and Lyon.

Match Details:

Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd ODI

27th March 2019, 4:30 PM IST

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report:

Similar type of wicket to the one in Sharjah is expected but with more turn on offer for the spinners. Teams have preferred to set targets and defend them with the pitch slowing up as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: After a superlative hundred in the second ODI, Mohammad Rizwan is once again the preferred choice with Alex Carey uncertain to get enough time in the middle with the bat. Rizwan looks in good touch and is also sure to bring in some points with his tidy glovework.

Batsmen: Aaron Finch looks to be in the best form of his life with a brilliant 153 in Sharjah. He is a must-have player with the likes of Imam ul Haq, Peter Handscomb and Umar Akmal. Imam hasn't come off in the series and would be itching to come good in a potential do-or-die game for the Pakistanis.

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell and Imad Wasim are safe options to go for. Both of them are capable of picking a wicket or two along with their batting prowess. Marcus Stoinis is also a viable option but his lack of overs over the last month or so makes him a major put off.

Bowlers: Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile are once again the designated options from the Australian side while the likes of Yasir Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Usman Khan are also decent options to have in your fantasy side.

Captain: Imam-ul-Haq missed out in the first two ODIs and is one to back for this match. He is one of Pakistan's most consistent batsmen in this format and shouldn't be kept down for too long, while the likes of Peter Handscomb and Imad Wasim are also viable candidates for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Imam ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Yasir Shah, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Captain: Imam ul Haq

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Imam ul Haq, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Usman Khan Shinwari and Yasir Shah. Captain: Imad Wasim

