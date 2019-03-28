PAK vs AUS, 4th ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 29th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After struggling for the better part of 2018, the Aussies seem to have hit top gear just before the World Cup 2019 with yet another series win away from home against the current ICC Champions Trophy holders, Pakistan.

With the series in their bag, Australia have the comfort for tinkering their side for fringe players such as Ashton Turner to strengthen their case with the impending return of David Warner, Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc. On the other hand, hosts Pakistan would love to get one over the mighty Aussie and Finch in particular, who has scored in excess of 300 runs so far.

With the action moving to Dubai, here are a few tips to help you pick your fantasy teams for this promising contest between Australia and Pakistan

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan:

Shoaib Malik (C), Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan, Abid Ali, Saad Ali, Umar Akmal, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Playing XI Updates:

Pakistan:

Pakistan's batting and bowling haven't come off simultaneously which has resulted in three comfortable wins for the tourists. With nothing but pride left to play for in the series, Pakistan should include the likes of Abid Ali and Mohammad Amir at the expense of Shan Masood and Mohammad Hasnain, who haven't been up to the mark. The rest of the side should ideally remain the same with Imam ul Haq finally getting some runs under his belt.

Possible XI: Masood/ Abid, Imam, Akmal, Sohail, Malik(C), Rizwan(WK), Wasim, Yasir, Usman, Junaid and Abbas/Aamir.

Australia:

Ashton Turner and Kane Richardson are in-line for their first appearances this tour with Shaun Marsh and Nathan Lyon sitting this one out. Finch continued his golden form with another telling contribution on Wednesday but it was Glenn Maxwell's innings that set to tone for another impressive win for the Aussies. Marcus Stoinis' form is a concern as of now but should be backed to overturn it sooner or later.

Possible XI: Finch(C), Khawaja, Marsh/Turner, Handscomb, Maxwell, Stoinis, Carey(WK), Cummins, Zampa, Behrendorff and Lyon/Kane.

Match Details:

Pakistan vs Australia, 4th ODI

29th March 2019, 4:30 PM IST

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report:

Wickets in Dubai have generally been high-scoring with relatively lesser help for the spinners here. Swing on offer in the first ten overs is crucial for both sets of new-ball bowlers in order to restrict the opposition to less than 250, which is considered to be par at this venue.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan is the preferred choice in spite of a failure in the previous game. He bats higher than his counterpart, Carey and should come up with a good performance on Friday.

Batsmen: Imam ul Haq and Usman Khawaja are great options to have in the fantasy side along with the in-form, Aaron Finch. One of Haris Sohail or Umar Akmal should suffice as the fourth batting option while Peter Handscomb could also slot in for either Australian line-up if necessary.

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis hasn't been in the best form but should be backed to perform on a pitch that suits his abilities the best. Along with Stoinis, the likes of Maxwell and Wasim are also viable selections.

Bowlers: Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa picked seven wickets between them on Wednesday and should replicate their performances in the upcoming match as well. Along with the aforementioned duo, the likes of Usman Khan Shinwari, Junaid Khan and Mohammad Amir are also great options with their left-arm pace.

Captain: Imam ul Haq and Marcus Stoinis are the front-runners for captaincy with both of them having a point to prove. Along with them, Usman Khawaja is also a worthy contender who has been in good form at the top of the order for Australia.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Imam ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins. Captain: Imam ul Haq

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Imam ul Haq, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Usman Khan Shinwari and Junaid Khan. Captain: Marcus Stoinis

