PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 11th, 2021

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia on November 11, Thursday.

Pakistan are the only team without a loss in the T20 World Cup 2021. They have played five games, having won all of them quite convincingly. Only Afghanistan gave them a bit of competition until the penultimate over. The Men in Green beat India, New Zealand, Namibia and Scotland by big margins.

Interestingly, five different members of the team have won the Player of the Match award so far, which speaks volumes about their overall contribution collectively as a team. Going into this big do-or-die game, Pakistan would be keen to make no mistake and book their berth in the grand finale.

Meanwhile, Australia have looked in impressive touch so far, apart from their game against England. They faltered against a quality pace attack, and their game against Pakistan could be a similar one. It’s all about how Aussie batters tackle the in-form Pakistani pacers.

Australia will enter this encounter with a weak batting line-up as their top and middle order haven't made enough contributions consistently. Glenn Maxwell is yet to come up with a big score, and the middle order looks pretty inconsistent. However, their bowling attack looks sorted and is up for the challenge.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PAK vs AUS contest.

#3 David Warner (AUS)

David Warner faced criticism before entering the tournament due to his lack of form. However, he shut his critics with two beautiful knocks in the group stage. Warner remains one of the decent batters in the current Aussie line-up from the Super 12 stage.

Warner's 89-run unbeaten knock against West Indies in the group stage was fluent at its best. The opener will be keen to recreate the same performance going into this big encounter against Pakistan. The pocket-size dynamo has scored 187 runs so far in the World Cup.

#2 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

The most consistent player in the Pakistan team, Mohammad Rizwan, has scored 214 runs in five innings so far in the tournament. He can score big in powerplay overs and can also stay until the end and score big runs in death overs.

Aussie bowlers will be eyeing Mohammad Rizwan’s wicket in the initial overs. If they fail to bag his wicket, we can expect a big knock from the keeper-batter.

#1 Babar Azam (PAK)

Babar Azam is undoubtedly a big match player and will be the most-watched in this encounter. He is currently the ICC No.1 T20I batter and will aim to stamp his authority against a strong Aussie bowling attack.

Babar Azam has 264 runs in five innings so far in the T20 World Cup 2021 and would love to end the tournament on a high by improving his figures in the encounter against Australia. If he settles down in the powerplay overs, we can expect a big knock from him.

