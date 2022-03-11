PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Test match - March 12th, 2022

Pakistan and Australia are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match Test series on Saturday, March 12. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the encounter.

The first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ended in a draw after only 14 wickets went down across five days of the game. The nature of the strip attracted criticism from the players. Former Australia skipper Steve Smith called the track ‘dead and benign’.

David Warner also hoped for a better track to be dished out in the Karachi Test. Mitchell Swepson, in the meantime, is set for a Test debut. Faheem Ashraf has also joined the Pakistan squad after returning negative rapid antigen tests. Haris Rauf is in contention for selection as well.

Let’s take a look at three players who are good choices for the captaincy and vice-captaincy in this fixture.

#3 Imam-ul-Haq

Imam ul-Haq at a Pakistan Nets Session

Imam-ul-Haq was named the Player of the Match in the drawn Rawalpindi Test after scoring two back-to-back tons on a batting paradise. In the first innings, Haq scored 157 runs with the help of 16 fours and two sixes before Pat Cummins trapped him in front.

The southpaw followed it up with another ton in the second innings. This time around, he stayed not out on 111 with seven fours and two sixes. He also shared an unbeaten 252-run stand with Abdullah Shafique.

#2 Azhar Ali

Somerset v Lancashire - LV= Insurance County Championship

Azhar Ali has been a fulcrum of the Pakistan Test batting unit for quite some time now. In the first Test, the veteran batter looked at his very best. In fact, he got the highest individual score in the Rawalpindi Test after scoring 185 runs off 358 balls.

His knock was laced with 15 fours and three sixes and used his feet to good effect. He also shared a 208-run stand with Imam-ul-Haq for the second wicket in the first innings.

Australia v England - 5th Test: Day 1

Marnus Labuschagne has scored heaps of runs for Australia ever since he replaced Steve Smith the 2019 Lord’s Ashes Test. Recently, he also notched his maiden Ashes ton and gave an account of his stupendous skills with the bat in hand.

In the first Test, the youngster scored 90 runs off 158 balls before Shaheen Shah Afridi induced a false stroke from him. Labuschagne smashed 12 fours in his knock.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will Azhar Ali score a century? Yes No 1 votes so far