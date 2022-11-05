PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 41

The 41st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Bangladesh (BAN) take on Pakistan (PAK) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Sunday, November 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs BAN Dream11 predictions.

After a disappointing start to their T20 World Cup campaign, Pakistan have bounced back with two convincing performances with the ball. They are still in with a chance of making the semi-finals, with a win being the bare minimum they will need. However, they come across a decent Bangladesh side who have also won two out of their four matches. Although they lost their previous game against India, the likes of Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed impressed for the Bangla Tigers. Pakistan will start as the clear favorites but will be wary of what Bangladesh are capable of doing in white-ball cricket. All in all, another entertaining game beckons at the Adelaide Oval with two valuable points up for grabs.

PAK vs BAN Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 41st game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played on November 6 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs BAN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 41

Date and Time: 6th November 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

PAK vs BAN pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 41

Adelaide Oval has been a relatively high-scoring venue with the average first-innings total being 164. Both pacers and spinners have enjoyed the conditions on offer, accounting for more than 10 wickets across four matches at the venue. Batting first has been the preferred choice with the record also skewed heavily in their favor.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 164

2nd-innings score: 145

PAK vs BAN Form Guide

Bangladesh: W-L-W-L

Pakistan: L-L-W-W

PAK vs BAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan/Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed/Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud.

Pakistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (77 matches, 2531 runs, SR: 127.06)

Mohammad Rizwan has not been able to get going in this tournament with only one score in excess of 30 in four outings. However, Rizwan is one of the top batters in this format with an average of 49.63. With the Pakistan keeper due for a big score, he is a top pick in your PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Litton Das (4 matches, 117 runs, SR: 144.44)

Litton Das comes into the game on the back of a breathtaking 27-ball 60 against India. He has scored 117 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 144.4. With Litton batting at the top of the order for Bangladesh, he is a must-have in your PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (4 matches, 8 wickets, ER: 5.86)

Shadab Khan also had a brilliant outing in his previous game, scoring his first T20I fifty against South Africa. However, it has been his bowling that has served Pakistan well. He has picked up eight wickets in just four matches at an economy rate of 5.86. With Shadab in fine form, he is another must-have in your PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Taskin Ahmed (4 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 13.12)

Taskin Ahmed has been the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers in the tournament, taking eight wickets at an average of 13.12. Taskin comes into the game on the back of a fine performance against India, conceding only 15 runs in his four overs. Given the conditions on offer, Taskin should be a good pick for your PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is an elite all-rounder who has played over 100 T20I matches. While he has not had the best of outings in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Shakib's last T20I fifty came against Pakistan earlier in the month. With his left-arm spin also bound to come into play. Shakib could be a fine pick as captain or vice-captain in your PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan has a brilliant record against Bangladesh, scoring 242 runs in six matches at an average of 60.50. Although he has struggled for form, the conditions and dimensions of the Adelaide Oval should suit Rizwan. With the Pakistan keeper capable of scoring big runs, he is a good captaincy choice for your PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 2531 runs in 77 matches Shadab Khan 78 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches Shaheen Afridi 3/14 in the previous match Litton Das 117 runs in 4 matches Taskin Ahmed 8 wickets in 4 matches

PAK vs BAN match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Mohammad Nawaz has not been used much on the bowling front following Mohammad Wasim's inclusion in the side. This trend may continue in the game as well, with Bangladesh's batting unit featuring several left handers. Although his batting prowess is impressive, Nawaz could be a risky pick for your PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan (c)

Batters: Afif Hossain, Shan Masood, Babar Azam

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Afif Hossain, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c)

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf (vc)

