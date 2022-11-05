Stadium
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Players stats in series
Liton Das(64 T20I-1378 runs) smoked 60 off 27 balls against India in his latest outing at the same ground . He has amassed 117 runs in 4 innings making him a good wicket-Keeper pick for this fixture.
PAK have strong all-rounders like Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed who displayed maturity with both bat and ball & also they are like a back-bone for Pakistan middle order.
Yasir Ali Chowdhury(10 T20I-94 runs) has contributed only 5 runs in three innings and has been a major disappointment in the Bangladesh line-up. His form would be a major concern for Bangladesh.
Taskin Ahmed(45 T20I-36 wickets) is the best bowler of Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022. He has scalped 8 wickets in four games and he will be leading the pace attack for Bangladesh.
Hot Picks :S Khan,L Das,S Al Hasan
Risky Picks:B Azam,M Rizwan,A Hossain
Stay away :K Shah
Grand League Captaincy Picks:S Al Hasan,M Wasim,M Rizwan
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)