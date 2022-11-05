Create
Current Run Rate: 0
BAN won the toss and elected to bat
 
Team News!

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Shakib Al Hasan: We will bat first. Looks like a dry wicket. We want to put runs on the board and try to defend it. Everyone is still calm. We know the importance of this match and we want to play well. Three changes. Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Yasir Ali miss out.

Babar Azam: We know there is a chance. The way we played in the last match and the way Haris continued his momentum has been great. The way Shadab and Iftikhar batted was great to see as well. We are looking forward to this match and we will give it our all. Same team.
Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and have opted to bat first!
Now, South Africa have to hope that this game between Pakistan and Bangladesh produces no result. Well, that's certainly a possibility but not a probability since the weather is clear. So effectively, this game is now a direct shootout for the spot in the semi-final.
Right. What a start to this triple header Sunday, eh? After the defending champions were knocked out yesterday, one of the tournament favorites are on the brink of elimination today. It was delight for the Dutch as they upset South Africa's apple cart. Despair for the Proteas but they only have themselves to blame after this loss. As a result, India are have confirmed their spot in the semi-final.
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of match number 29 in Group 1 of T20 World Cup 2022 here in Adelaide Oval as Pakistan go head to head against Bangladesh. It's a bit complicated than one would think for Pakistan, they need a win here first and they need the other results to go their way. This is me, Pradeep and I'll shortly be joined by my dear friend and co-commentator Pratyush Rohra as we take you through everything transpires. While we build up to the game, have a look at the preview and the fantasy tips below!👇
One minute down, the next minute up. That's Pakistan Cricket summed up in a nutshell by Nasser Hussain. The teams' story in the T20 World Cup this year hasn't been too different from it either. After losing their tournament opener against their arch-rivals India, their campaign was all but over as they stumbled against Zimbabwe. However, somehow in the most typical of fashions, the Men in Green are still in with a shot at keeping their quest for glory alive.

They dusted themselves off and got back to winning ways against the Netherlands before sealing a crucial win against the Proteas that has kept them in the mix. Now, Babar Azam's men have to hold their end of the bargain and win their match before depending on other results in the day. For that, the captain himself will need to step up to the plate, as will his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan.

The two are a foundation of Pakistan's batting unit but haven't been able to provide any solidity at the top of the order. That has left an already under-fire middle order under pressure. To their credit, they have responded strongly with the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan proving how crucial they can be with the bat. Shan Masood has blown hot and cold but the inclusion of Mohammad Haris did inject some impetus in the batting unit, proving to be a breath of fresh air.

On the bowling front, Shaheen Afridi's return to the wickets will be a welcome one for the side. Haris Rauf has been the ultimate workhorse for the team with Naseem Shah chipping in as well. Mohammad Wasim Jr. has grabbed his opportunity with both hands too, meaning Pakistan can be expected to play with the same combination with an extra bowler in their ranks. In conditions that have favored their quicks, the team has shown that their bowling unit is lethal enough to dismantle any side.

That in itself will be a warning bell for Bangladesh, who have struggled to put on a decent show with the bat in this tournament. Litton Das' imperious knock against India is one of the best knocks of the tournament and will give them something to build on. Najmul Shanto has shown glimpses of what he can do while the side would like more of a contribution from their middle order, starting with the captain, Shakib Al Hasan.

The alarming collapse against India will be an area of concern for the team again but they will look to take the positives from that game and hope to end their campaign on a high. Bangladesh has capable bowlers in their ranks to pose a threat to a Pakistan batting unit that's been under the scanner. Taskin Ahmed has shown how much he's matured as a bowler with Mustafizur Rahman doing the same. Hasan Mahmud is an exciting prospect too but the side might need to plug a few holes in that department still.

Despite all this, Bangladesh are still alive in this tournament. Barely, but they are. The wounded tigers will be looking to roar back in style and will be hoping the Dutch can spring a surprise against the Proteas. By the time this contest begins, South Africa might or might not confirm their qualification spot, depending on the result of their game. With the triple header in store, Pakistan know that they have to get the two points on board and hope that Pakistan's very own, Sikandar Raza and his Chevrons upset India's apple cart. If the Dutch manage to do the same against South Africa, this one essentially becomes a knockout clash.

All these results aren't beyond the realms of possibility. Especially not in this tournament, considering the drama we have witnessed already. What does the final day of this round have in store for us? Time will tell.